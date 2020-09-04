LAN Vs DER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Lancashire will square off against Derbyshire at Aigburth, Liverpool in a North Group clash on Friday, September 4. The LAN vs DER match will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction, LAN vs DER Dream11 team and LAN vs DER preview.

LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction and match preview

Lancashire got off to a terrific start in the competition, and are currently second in the table level on points with the table toppers. Derbyshire, on the other hand, are yet to win a match in this tournament and have only two points resulting from matches that were washed out.

The two teams have previously met in this competition. Lancashire were batting first and were well guided by Alex Davies, who propelled them to a total of 178. Davies was supported well by many players who played quick cameos and helped Lancashire post a challenging total.

In the chase, Derbyshire’s batsmen were held back in the first few overs, but in the middle overs, Lancashire became a bit loose with their bowling. The Derbyshire batsmen took the match close, as a result. However, they were unable to finish the match off with Lancashire taking all two points.

LAN vs DER match prediction: Probable LAN vs DER playing 11

LAN vs DER match prediction: LAN vs DER playing 11: Lancashire

Alex Davies (WK), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, George Balderson

LAN vs DER match prediction: LAN vs DER playing 11: Derbyshire

Harvey Hosein (WK), Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Ed Barnes, Anuj Dal, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners

LAN vs DER live: LAN vs DER top picks

Lancashire

Steven Croft

Keaton Jennings

Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen

Matt Critchley

LAN vs DER live: LAN vs DER Dream11 team

LAN VS DER match prediction

The excitement in Vitality T20 Blast continues. Both the teams come into this encounter wanting to win and pick up all points. Lancashire will go into the match as favourites to win the contest.

Please note that the above LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction, LAN vs DER Dream11 team and LAN vs DER top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAN vs DER Dream11 team and LAN vs DER match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Thomas E Bailey Twitter