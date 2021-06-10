Last Updated:

LAN Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Vitality Blast T20 League

LAN vs LEI dream11

The upcoming match of the Vitality Blast T20 tournament is all set to take place between the Lancashire Lightning and the Leicestershire Foxes on June 10. The Lancashire vs Leicestershire encounter of the Vitality Blast T20 tournament is all set to take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting from 11:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the LAN vs LEI Dream11 prediction including the player record and the LAN vs LEI Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The Lancashire Lightning and the Leicestershire Foxes will face each other for the first time in the 2021 season of the T20 Blast. The Lancashire will be going into their second match with a previous win against Derbyshire. Out of the 28 matches played between the two teams, Lancashire have won 18 times and Leicestershire have won 10 times.

LAN vs LEI player record ahead of the match

From the Lancashire team, Liam Livingstone will the most favourite pick for the upcoming match. In the last match against Derbyshire, Livingstone played a brilliant knock of 94 runs as an opener. Jos Buttler will be another favourite pick due to his T20 prowess and ability to score big runs. From the Leicestershire team, captain Colin Ackermann will a considerable pick due to his all-round ability as an opener.

Probable Playing XI for LAN vs LEI Dream11 team

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Jos Buttler (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Leicestershire: Colin Ackermann (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Lewis Hill, Callum Parkinson, Will Davis, Scott Steel, Ben Mike, Harry Dearden, George Rhodes, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths

Captain and Vice-captain selection for LAN vs LEI best team

Captain – J. Buttler

Vice-captain – C. Ackermann

The favourable LAN vs LEI Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – J. Buttler (C), J. Inglis

Batsmen – F. Allen, A. Davies, H. Dearden

All-rounders – L. Livingstone, L. Wood, C. Ackermann (VC)

Bowlers – M. Parkinson, G. Griffiths, Naveen-ul-Haq

Ahead of the LAN vs LEI opener, the Lancashire team will have an edge due to the international players in the squad. The LAN vs LEI scorecard is expected to see the Lancashire team dominate the match. The LAN vs LEI opener prediction can see the Lancashire team win the upcoming match.

Image Source: Lancashire Lightning Twitter

Note: The LAN vs LEI Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The LAN vs LEI scorecard prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

