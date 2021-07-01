LAN-W Vs IR-W-XI Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks For T20 Match

Lancashire Women are set to battle Ireland Women XI in the T20 match which will be played at Emirates Cricket Stadium, Old Trafford. The match starts at 9:00 PM IST on Thursday, July 1. Here is our LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Dream11 prediction, LAN-W vs IR-W-XI Dream11 team, LAN-W vs IR-W-XI best team and LAN-W vs IR-W-XI scorecard.4

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI match preview

This will be a one-off T20 match between both the teams as part of a doubleheader with a Vitality Blast match later that day for Lancashire Women. More details regarding the match are yet to be revealed by Cricket Ireland. Lancashire Women, on the other hand, are having a fantastic season and are unbeaten in T20 matches so far this season and finished at the top of their group in the Vitality Women’s County T20 competition. Following the match against Ireland, the team will play Worcestershire Rapids after the Ireland match. This should be a good contest to watch with the home team looking to keep some match practice before the Rapids match later in the day.

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI weather report

Coming to the weather there, conditions will be partly sunny during the match with no chance of rain appearing which is good news for both teams. The wind gust being around 45 km/h with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, it will be interesting to see if both teams are likely to get to play the full quota of overs, making the LAN-W vs IR-W-XI prediction a tough one.

LAN-W vs IR-W-XI key players

For Lancashire Women, the key players for the match will be Emma Lamb and Sheneta Grimmond.

