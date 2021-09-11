Lancashire Faces 'multimillion-pound' Losses Post Cancellation Of Eng Vs Ind 5th Test: CEO

Lancashire will require the help from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to cope with the cancellation of the Old Trafford Test as they are facing 'multimillion-pound' losses, according to their chief executive officer, Daniel Gidney. The fifth and final Test match between India and England has been cancelled with immediate effect on Friday due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp. It so happened that Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive ahead of the fifth Test match, as a result of which Thursday's practice session was called off, and the players were asked to remain inside their hotel rooms.

Lancashire Cricket has also promised hospitality buyers (including hotel guests), and those who have purchased tickets for the fifth and final Test Match will be automatically refunded the total face value of their tickets or hospitality package only. Asked if the club were "in a position to wear" the losses, Gidney, as per espncricinfo.com replied, "no".

"These are unprecedented circumstances," Gidney said. "We're in mitigation mode at this point. We will need to work through this with the ECB." "How big are our losses? We're talking about significant sums here. We're talking over seven figures. It's multimillions of pounds. It's very challenging. We will need to work with the ECB and others to support us through this."

In the statement released by Lancashire Cricket, Daniel Gidney unreservedly apologised to the ticket holders. "We'd like to unreservedly apologise to ticket holders and all those that have or are due to travel to Emirates Old Trafford. A full refund will be issued, but we appreciate for many supporters, attending this Test match is more than just the monetary worth. After the last 18 months, we've all experienced through the pandemic, it's a fixture cricket fans in the North West have looked forward to for the best part of 18 months," he said.

England vs India: 5th Test cancelled

Team India led the five-match Test series 2-1 and only needed a draw or win in Manchester Test to seal the deal. However, ahead of the Manchester Test, India junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for coronavirus, following which reports emerged that senior player has objected to his participation in the final Test.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla has made it clear that negotiations with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are underway to resolve the issues amicably following the cancellation of the Manchester Test.

"After wide consultations between BCCI President, BCCI Secretary, Treasurer, me and Joint Secretary, along with ECB Chairman and CEO and in consultations with players, captain, senior players it was decided to call off this Test match which was slated in Manchester," Shukla told ANI.

"And other things you know, other negotiations with ECB will continue in order to resolve the whole issue amicably. There is no question of forfeiting the match, it has been only called off," he added. When asked whether the match will be played at a later date, Shukla said: "Those negotiations are taking place", he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

