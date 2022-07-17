Lancashire Fret Over Umpiring Blunder After Stumps Uprooted Despite No Call On Dead Ball

Lancashire Lightning were denied the Vitality Blast 2022 title after they ended up on the losing side of the summit clash against the Hampshire Hawks. Hampshire went on to win the match by a mere margin of one run, following a dramatic final over. Hampshire bowler Nathan Ellis was forced to bowl an extra delivery at the end of the 20th over in the 2nd innings because of a no-ball, with Lancashire needing two runs to win the match.

Facing the free-hit delivery, Lancashire batter Richard Gleeson played and missed the slower pace ball, as his partner Tom Hartley ran a bye through to the wicketkeeper Ben McDermott. The keeper ran down the stumps and dislodged the bails at his end, as the umpire seemed determined that the ball was dead. Meanwhile, Gleeson was coming back for a double after grounding his bat at the non-striker's end, which prompted Hartley to set off too.

McDermott then ran towards the bowler's end and was handed a stump removed during celebrations by Mason Crane. While it didn’t appear like Crane was attempting for a run-out, Hartley made his way back into the crease. With the bye being awarded, Hampshire avoided a tie and won the match by one run.

A no ball. A no ball.



The utter, utter drama of #Blast22.



What a match.#FinalsDay pic.twitter.com/cRYkesYjYr — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 16, 2022

'We thought the ball was still live,' says Dane Vilas

After losing out on the chance to win the title, Lancashire captain Dane Vilas revealed the team’s disappointment with the poor umpiring in the final over. As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Dane said, “We thought the ball was still live and Tommy came back for two. There was a little bit of confusion out there but the umpires called the ball dead as soon as they took the stumps [bails] off at the striker's end."

“There was a little bit of confusion because we thought the boys were going for another run and Tommy was quite keen on getting that other run. We'll have a look back at the game in a bit more detail,” the captain explained. He then went on to add that the team wanted the umpires to go for a review.

“Everything was going on out there at that stage. I can't be 100% sure of what was said exactly, but we thought maybe we could have had a look and seen if it was a review or something, but it obviously wasn't and ended up being called as a Hampshire win,” he added. It is pertinent to mention that as per the T20 Blast’s playing conditions, the knockout games that end up being tied are won in the first instance by the team that has had fewer dismissals while batting. In case teams had lost equal no. of wickets in the final, the team with the highest powerplay score would win the match.

(Image: @VitalityBlast/Twitter)