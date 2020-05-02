Langer Unsettled Even As Australia Dethrone India, Wants To Beat Them At Home & Overseas

Australia piped past India for the first time since 2016 to top the ICC Test rankings but coach Justin Langer has clearly envisioned larger goals for the Aussies to get to in order to truly feel successful. A formidable Team India has dominated the red-ball tourneys since the commencement of the World test Championship until their 2-0 loss to the Kiwis overseas. Despite dethroning India from the top, an ecstatic yet unsettled Justin Langer has his eyes set on a goal which he is hell-bent to achieve.

READ | New Zealand Batsman Henry Nicholls To Donate World Cup Final Shirt

'Beat them in India nad overseas'

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Justin Langer admitted that the side was indeed happy to be on top of the ICC Test rankings although the positions were fluid. Spelling out his long-term goal apart from the world Test Championship final, Justin Langer revealed that the side's ultimate aim was to beat India both at home and overseas. The former Australian cricketer said that the side can only judge itself as the best by beating the best in the business and said that he was looking for the tough challenges that lay ahead. Justin Langer admitted that the team had lots of work to do in order to be the model team and that the side had done well both on and off the field over the last couple of years.

READ | England Tour Of Sri Lanka Rescheduled To January, Claims SLC CEO

Australia dethrone India

India lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to Australia on Friday, dropping to third after their stupendous 2016-17 record as eliminated from the annual update as per rules. India's 2-0 loss to New Zealand in the Tests before the coronavirus-forced halt has let them slip by two positions to number three whereas the BlackCaps settled for the second position. Australia also zoomed to the top of the rankings in the T20 format as well, despite taking a beating from a young South African side.

READ | Australia Restricts Use Of Saliva, Sweat To Shine Ball Under COVID-19 Guidelines

Australia cushions itself at the top of the Test rankings with 116 rating points, followed by New Zealand in the second spot with 115 and India in the third position with 114. In the ODI format, England have retained the number one position followed by India and New Zealand. Australia are on top in the shortest format of the game with 278 ratings, followed by England with 268 and India with 266.

READ | England & Australia Should Help In Bringing International Cricket Back To Pak: Sangakkara