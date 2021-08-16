'Language Will Land Him In Trouble': Stuart Broad Warns Kohli On Verbal War With Anderson

England pacer Stuart Broad took to social media on Sunday to respond to Indian captain Virat Kohli's verbal altercation with veteran James Anderson. During the fourth day of the second Test match at Lord's, Kohli and Anderson got into a verbal spat. Kohli was batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara when the event occurred in the 17th over. Both players were spotted arguing, with Kohli telling Anderson that Lord's Cricket Ground is not his "backyard" and that he should stop walking on it.

Kohli was also heard saying, "chirp chirp chirp. That's what old age makes you". The duo was eventually separated at the end of the over when Anderson was done bowling his quota of 6 balls. Broad responded to Kohli's attack by reminding supporters of Anderson's stellar performances at Lord's, claiming that the honours board suggests the venue is his "actual backyard." Broad also stated that Kohli's comments may land him in trouble.

The Lord’s honours board suggests it’s as close to Jimmy’s backyard as Jimmy’s actual backyard. Love the fire but that language will have him in trouble — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 15, 2021

Kohli, however, failed to stay on the pitch for long as he was dismissed by England all-rounder Sam Curran off a wide delivery, which the Indian skipper attempted to play and knicked it to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Kohli scored 20 off 31 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion. Kohli's poor shot selection also garnered a lot of criticism on social media, who blamed the Indian batter for throwing away his wicket when his team was in a crunch situation.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 4

India started its second innings on Day 4 and lost in-form KL Rahul early, courtesy of a 150km-plus delivery by Mark Wood. Rohit Sharma also got dismissed after scoring 21 off 36 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have both looked out of touch all this while, forged a crucial partnership of 100 runs before the former was dismissed by Mark Wood again. Ajinkya Rahane also got out a couple of overs later as spinner Moeen Ali removed the Indian vice-captain with an outside edge. India will resume batting on Day 5 at 181/6 with Rishabh Pant on the crease. India currently has a lead of 154 runs and the batters-lead by Pant will be looking to take the lead to over 180.

Image: @IndiaFantasy/Twitter/AP

