Lanka Premier League 2020 CK Vs DV Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Colombo Kings will go up against Dambulla Viiking in the third match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The CK vs DV match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 1. Here are the CK vs DV live streaming details, where to follow CK vs DV live scores, how to watch CK vs DV live in India, CK vs DV squads, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Lanka Premier League 2020: CK vs DV preview

Colombo Kings are unbeaten in the Lanka Premier League after their first two fixtures. They sit right at the top of the table and will aim to continue their winning streak as they take on the Dambulla Viiking. After their epic Super Over victory over the Kandt Tuskers in the opening game, Colombo Kings were ruthless against Galle Gladiators in a 5-over over match. Andre Russell rose back to form with a stellar 65 from just 19 balls to help his side reach a total of 96. They went on to win the game by 34 runs.

Dambulla Viiking started their campaign with a stunning victory over Kandy Tuskers. However, they had to face a defeat in their following encounter against Jaffna Stallions. Their bowling attack was taken to the cleaners by Sri Lanka veteran Thisara Perera, who took the game away from them with an unbeaten 97. Dambulla will be keen to get back to their winning ways, and a win over the in-form Colombo Kings will give them a major boost.

Lanka Premier League 2020: CK vs DV squads

Dambulla Viiking: Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Naveeshan, Sachindu Colombage, Sundeep Tyagi, Malinda Pushpakumara.

Colombo Kings: Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans

Lanka Premier League Live in India: CK vs DV live streaming details

Cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The live streaming of the matches will also be made available on the SonyLIV app and website. For CK vs DV live scores, one can keep tabs on the league's social media accounts.

Lanka Premier League live: CK vs DV pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at Hambantota will excite the hard-hitting batsmen from both sides. The flat track offers no movement of the surface, for the fast bowlers and batsmen are likely to dominate the contest. We have witnessed high-scoring matches in the initial fixtures of the competition, and the same trend could continue going forwards as well. Teams chasing have had an advantage at the venue, and the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first because of the same.

As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts cloudy conditions during the match. Showers are expected ahead of the match-time, however, fortunately for both the sides, rain is likely to stay away during the fixture. The temperatures during the afternoon encounter will hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Image source: Lanka Premier League Instagram

