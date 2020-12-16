Lanka Premier League 2020 Final: GG Vs JS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Galle Gladiators square off against Jaffna Stallions in the final of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The match is slated to be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, on 16 December 2020. Have a look at our GG vs JS live scores, GG vs JS pitch report, and other details of the game.

The Stallions @jaffnalpl celebrated their victory and the entry into the tournament finals last night. Johnson Charles was given the honor of initiating the celebration.#LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/SjNlMMdD2L — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 15, 2020

The Galle Gladiators were not expected to play the finals of the Lanka Premier League 2020. Being written off by most of the LPL followers, the Gladiators have managed to find form and will aim to continue their purple patch as they take to the field for the final of the Lanka Premier League 2020.

They are set to play without their captain Shahid Afridi who had to leave the bio-bubble in the middle of the competition due to some family emergency. The Gladiators will be banking on the performances of Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, and Nuwan Thusara to clinch the final. With no injury concerns reported, we expect Galle Gladiators to start the same 11 as the one in the semi-final.

Jaffna Stallions on the other hand enter tonight's game after defeating the Dambulla Viiking in the semi-finals. They will start the match as favourites with the good momentum riding on their back as Johnson Charles, and Wanindu Hasaranga has been performing well this season. With experienced campaigners like Thisara Perera and Shoaib Malik also available at their disposal, we expect the Jaffna Stallions to walk away with the win in the final of the Lanka Premier League.

GG vs JS pitch report

The 22-yard strip is expected to assist the bowlers in tonight’s fixture. If the situation remains cloudy, we could see the spinners and batsmen enjoy an advantage over the fast bowlers. With the average first innings score being 164. and the records reflecting how the chasing team has won the last 4/5 games, we expect the toss-winning captain to elect to field first and have the opponent try and set a score for his team to chase down in the Lanka Premier League 2020 final.

How to watch the LPL 2020 final live? Look at GG vs JS live streaming details

Fans can enjoy the LPL 2020 final live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. The GG vs JS live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For GG vs JS live scores and updates, one can keep your tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media handles.

