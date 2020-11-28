Lanka Premier League 2020 GG Vs CK Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Galle Gladiators will lock horns with Colombo Kings in the 4th match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on Saturday, November 28 from 8 pm onwards. Have a look at the GG vs CK live streaming, team news, squads, among other details of the LPL 2020 match.

With matches coming thick and fast, both the teams will be looking at building a winning momentum for themselves. Columbo Kings had a difficult first game in the ongoing LPL 2020. Playing at 167/6, they managed the Colombo-based side were chasing a mammoth target of 219 runs. They managed to tie the game and win the Super Over, denying Kandy Tuskers a winning start.

Also Read Shane Warne Slams Virat Kohli After India Field For More Than 4 Hours In 1st Australia ODI

Galle Gladiators, on the other hand, had a pretty average performance in the field against the Jaffna Stallions. With a pretty ordinary batting performance, the Gladiators could manage only 175 on the board which the Stallions chased down with 3 balls to spare. Jaffna Stallions's Avishka Fernando's hit a match-winning 93 to ensure that the Gladiators, captained by Shahid Afridi, did not get off to a winning start.

Avishka Fernando has managed to take his team home! Jaffna Stallions won by 8 wickets!#LPL2020 #GGvJS #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 27, 2020

Also Read Hardik Pandya Beats Kedar Jadhav To Clinch Unique, All-time Indian ODI Record; Watch Video

GG vs CK pitch and weather report

The 22-yard strip is likely to provide us with an expressive competitive game. The surface offering some assistance to the bowlers while the quick, short outfield working the favor of the batters. As per Accuweather, the temperatures will drop to 28 degrees Celsius during the match time which will make the captain winning the toss likely to bowl first before the dew sets in.

GG vs CK squads

Colombo Kings: Angelo Mathews (captain), Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans

Galle Gladiators: Shahid Afridi (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammed Amir, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardane, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammed Shiraz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Sahan Arachchi, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Ashan Ali, Abdul Nasir, Waqas Maqsood

Also Read KT Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Game Preview

How to watch Lanka Premier League live in India?

The GG vs CK live streaming of the Lanka Premier League live game will start from 7:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the live broadcast of all LPL 2020 matches on the Sony Ten Network. Users can also access the live streaming of the game on their electronic devices via SonyLIV. The GG vs CK live scores can also be accessed on the Lanka Premier League's official Twitter handle.

Also Read Bangabandhu T20 Cup GKH Vs GCC Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.