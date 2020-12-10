Lanka Premier League 2020 GG Vs KT Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Galle Gladiators will battle it out with the Kandy Tuskers for the last semi-final spot at the Lanka Premier League 2020. The GG vs KT match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 10. Here are the GG vs KT live streaming details, how to watch GG vs KT live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

LPL Points Table After 17th Match. 🏆



This is the turning point of the tournament as tonight's match will determine who gains entry to the semi-finals.#LPL2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/PsLz0hLmSL — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 10, 2020

Also Read | Ian Chappell Claims Ravi Shastri Has Provided Him With BIG Team Update Ahead Of 1st Test

Lanka Premier League 2020: GG vs KT preview

The penultimate league stage match of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League will be played by the Galle Gladiators and the Kandy Tuskers. This will be perhaps the most important game in the league group now, determining which team will join the Dambulla Viiking, Jaffna Stallions and Colombo Kings in the semis. It will be a do or die encounter for both teams as they find themselves in precarious positions at this stage of the competition.

Having lost their last match to the Viikings in a last-ball thriller, the Gladiators are in the last place on the table. They have won just the one match against the Colombo Kings so far. Their only saving grace is their net run rate of -0.481. But for this, the Gladiators would have been out of contention for a semi-final spot a long time ago. A win today will give them just enough to above the Tuskers by virtue of this net run rate.

The Tuskers meanwhile, will come into this game with many positives. The side beat the Gladiators by a good 25 run margin in their last match together. They will also be confident after winning their last game against one of the top teams of the tournament, the Jaffna Stallions, by 6 wickets. However, their net run rate of -0.664 means that a loss today will put them out of the tournament for good.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Gives MASSIVE Update To Fans On Dream11 IPL 2021 Participation

LPL 2020 live in India: GG vs KT live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The Gladiators vs Tuskers live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For GG vs KT live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Also Read | BCCI Official Provides HUGE Update On 2 Additional Teams In Dream11 IPL 2021

Lanka Premier League 2020: GG vs KT pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts some rainfall before the start of the match. However, this crucial fixture is expected to go off without any other weather interruptions. The fixture is expected to have a score of anywhere between 160-170. The captain winning the toss can be expected to chase, considering that four of the last five games have been won by the chasing team.

Also Read | Kiran More Blames MS Dhoni's Retirement For Indian Spinners' Struggles In ODI Cricket

Image Credits: Galle Gladiators and Kandy Tuskers Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.