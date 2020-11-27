Lanka Premier League 2020 JS Vs GG Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Jaffna Stallions will go up against the Galle Gladiators in the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The JS vs GG match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on November 27. Here are the JS vs GG live streaming details, how to watch JS vs GG live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Lanka Premier League 2020: JS vs GG preview

After a cracking inaugural game that went to a Super Over, the second game of LPL 2020 will see Thisara Perera's Jaffna Stallions take on Shahid Afridi's Galle Gladiators. Some big international names like Shoaib Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Amir and Tom Moores are expected to feature tonight. The winning team will have a shot at securing an early lead as the current table toppers, Colombo Kings have an NRR of zero.

Lanka Premier League 2020: JS vs GG squads

Jaffna Stallions squad: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Nuwanidu Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Minod Bhanuka(w), Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Suranga Lakmal, Kyle Abbott, Wanindu Hasaranga, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Charith Asalanka, Usman Shinwari, Binura Fernando, Chaturanga de Silva

Galle Gladiators squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ahsan Ali, Danushka Gunathilaka, Chadwick Walton(w), Shehan Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi(c), Milinda Siriwardana, Sahan Arachchige, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Asitha Fernando, Azam Khan, Mohamed Shiraz, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Waqas Maqsood

Lanka Premier League Live in India: JS vs GG live streaming details

LPL 2020 matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Fans in India will be able to access the Lanka Premier League live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. JS vs GG live scores will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's social media handles.

Lanka Premier League 2020: JS vs GG pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there is a low, 7% chance of rain during the game tonight. However, the hours preceding the game will have heavy rainfall, which might delay the game a little and affect pitch conditions. At the time of the match, the temperature is expected to be 27°C, humidity at 81% and cloud cover of 44%.

The first match of the series yesterday produced high scores of above 200 in both innings. The pitch is expected to play the same way tonight. It is expected to slow down as the series progresses, considering each match will be played in the same venue. The local spinners should be able to make the most of the pitch conditions that have generally favoured spin bowling over pace.

