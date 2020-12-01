Lanka Premier League 2020 JS Vs KT Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Jaffna Stallions face is scheduled to play Kandy Tuskers in the 8th match of Lanka Premier League 2020. The match is slated to be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota on Tuesday, December 1, and will start at 8 PM IST. Have a look at JS vs KT live streaming, JS vs KT squads, and JS vs KT live scores.

Jaffna Stallions started the tournament really well winning both of their opening games. Jaffna Stallions’s 2 easy wins have led them to take the first position in the points table and have a healthy net run-rate across their name. They defeated Dambulla in their previous game, thanks to the superb performance by their captain Thisara Perera.

The Stallions were struggling at 64-5 at the 8th over when skipper Thisara Perera came to their rescue. Banking on the captains’ innings Jaafna managed to win the game and continue their unbeaten run in the Lanka Premier League.

Kandy Tuskers have also been a decent team on the field in the ongoing Lanka Premier League. They have finally managed to open their account and get some points across their name, coming up to the third position on the points table. After losing their first 2 games, the Kandy Tuskers got back on the right track after their win against Galle Gladiators. With both the teams winning their previous game, they are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XIs.

The Kandy Tuskers displayed a brilliant game tonight, as well as the Galle Gladiators who managed to do equally the same! Cheers! 🔥🏆#KTvGG#LPL2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/MWJEFw6o6o — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 30, 2020

JS vs KT squads

Jaffna Stallions: Thisara Perera (captain), Prabhath Jayasuriya, Wanidu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Dananjaya De Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chathuranga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanakaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Duanne Oliver, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj.

Kandy Tuskers: Kusal Perera (captain), Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor.

Predicted JS vs KT Playing 11s

Jaffna Stallions – Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores, Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Duanne Olivier, Binura Fernando.

Kandy Tuskers – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Brandan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Munaf Patel.

JS vs KT Pitch and Weather Report

The 22-yard strip looks likely to assist the bowlers and provide them with some bounce during the game. The temperatures at Hambantota are expected to drop as low as 25 degrees Celsius which will bring dew into the game, according to Accuweather. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first and avoid the dew expected to come onto the ground later in the night.

JS vs KT prediction

Table-toppers Jaffna Stallions having look to be the favorites for Tuesday night's clash. However, the Kandy Tuskers have the stronger all-round team and could upset the Stallions up they get their combinations right. We predict a Jaffna Stallons' win as they aim to remain at the top of the table and register 3 consecutive victories in the Lanka Premier League.

How to watch Lanka Premier League live in India?

The JS vs KT live streaming of the Lanka Premier League 2020 live game will start from 8 PM IST. Fans can watch the live broadcast of all LPL 2020 matches on the Sony Ten Network. Users can also access the live streaming of the game on their electronic devices via SonyLIV. The JS vs KT live scores can also be accessed on the Lanka Premier League's official Twitter handle.

