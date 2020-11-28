Lanka Premier League 2020 KT Vs DV Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Dambulla Viking will lock horns with Kandy Tuskers in the third match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The KT vs DV match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on November 28. Here are the KT vs DV live streaming details, where to follow KT vs DV live scores, how to watch KT vs DV live in India and KT vs DV squads, the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Lanka Premier League 2020: KT vs DV preview

Dambulla Viking will open their Lanka Premier League campaign on Saturday as they take on Kandy Tuskers in an afternoon fixture. The side will be keen to put up a strong show in their first contest with an aim to get off the mark on the points table. The competition has already witnessed two spectacular matches that have enthralled the audiences and a similar closely-fought battle is on the cards.

This will be the second match of the league for the Kandy Tuskers who also featured in the opening clash of the tournament. Their batting line-up fired against Colombo Kings and they posted an imposing total of 218. However, the match went all the way to the Super Over, and they ultimately had to face a loss. All-rounder Irfan Pathan's injury will also be a major point of concern for the Kusal Perera-led side.

Sad news for @KandyLPL fans.



Kandy Tuskers all rounder Irfan Pathan most probably not available for today, game against Dambulla Viiking due to Injury Concern.



He had Hamstring strain during the last match. #KTvDV #LPL2020 — Lanka Premier League (@LPLt20official) November 28, 2020

Lanka Premier League 2020: KT vs DV squads

Kandy Tuskers: Kusal Janith Perera, Brendan Taylor, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Gunerathne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka Fernando, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanvir, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando

Dambulla Viiking: Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Naveeshan, Sachindu Colombage, Sundeep Tyagi, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam

Lanka Premier League Live in India: KT vs DV live streaming details

The live telecast of the Lanka Premier League 2020 will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Cricket fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. For KT vs DV live scores, one can keep tabs on the league's social media pages.

Lanka Premier League live: KT vs DV pitch report and weather forecast

Batsmen will be licking their lips looking at the wicket of Hambantota. They will be able to score runs freely on the surface, and the small boundary is an added bonus. The first two matches of the competition were high-scoring encounters, and a similar game is expected on Saturday as well. Considering the results of the first two matches, and the pitch, the captain winning the toss could look to field first.

As per AccuWeather, conditions seem to be fine for an uninterrupted game of cricket. There are chances of light showers ahead of the contest, however, rain is likely to stay away during the match. A significant cloud cover is expected with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius.

