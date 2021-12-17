Lanka Premier League 2021, CS Vs KW: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Live Streaming & More

Colombo Stars are up against Kandy Warriors in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) 2021 clash, scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Friday evening. The match will be a do-or-die fixture for both teams as one of the two teams will qualify for the knockout stage. Meanwhile, the Stars, led by Angelo Mathews head into this match after defeating the Warriors by five wickets in the previous clash by both teams. Ahead of Friday’s match, Colombo Stars sit fourth in the points table after winning three matches and losing four, while Kandy Warriors led by Angelo Parera sit at the bottom of the standings with two wins and five losses.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors, Lanka Premier League 2021: Dream11 Predictions

Colombo Stars probable playing XI- Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Naveen-ul-Haq

Kandy Warriors probable playing XI- Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (c), Al-Amin Hossain, Asela Gunaratne, Nimesh Vimukthi, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Fantasy Team-

Wicketkeeper- Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Kennar Lewis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Tom Banton

All-rounders: Kamindu Mendis, Nimesh Vimukthi

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Shiraz Ahmed, Naveen-ul-Haq

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Top picks-

Heading into the match, Dushmantha Chameera and Naveen-ul-Haq will be the key bowlers for Colombo as Chameera is the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 dismissals, while Naveen-ul-Haq follows with eight wickets. At the same time, Shiraz Ahmed will be expected to shine with the ball for the Warriors. Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal currently sits second in the list of batters with the most no. of runs scored in the tournament, with 231 runs scored so far. Charith Asalanka has scored 150 runs in total so far, and he will be expected to help the Warriors in the do-or-die clash on Friday.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors, Lanka Premier League 2021: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans wondering how to watch the Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors match can tune in to the live telecast by the Sony Pictures Sports Network(SPSN). The Sony Six and Sony Ten channels will telecast the LPL 2021 match in India and it will be also streamed live on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start from Colombo at 7:30 PM IST.

(Instagram Image: @lplt20)