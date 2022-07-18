Lanka Premier League Bears Brunt Of Sri Lanka Crisis, Event Indefinitely Postponed

The cricket governing body of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) put out a statement on Sunday and announced the postponement of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The annual T20 league was scheduled to be held from August 1 to 21, this year, but as of now, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely with immediate effect. It is understandable that the decision by SLC to postpone the event is due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

“Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that the Lanka Premier League 2022, which was scheduled to be held from 1st to 21st August 2022 will be postponed, with immediate effect. This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current ‘economic situation,’ in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament,” the governing body said in the statement.

More interesting details about the Lanka Premier League 2022

The 2022 edition of LPL was set to feature five teams, i.e. Colombo Stars, Dambulla Giants, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Kings, and Kandy Falcons. The Thisara Parera-led Jaffna Kings won the 2021 edition of the tournament, which concluded on December 23, 2021. The Kings defended their first innings score of 201/3 by restricting Galle Gladiators at 178/9 in the second innings.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that LPL 2022 was set to feature 24 matches in total, which included 20 league games and four playoff matches. The entire tournament was scheduled to be played across two stadiums, the Premadasa Stadium (RPICS) in Colombo and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium (MRICS) in Hambantota. While Colombo was slated to host the initial games, Hambantota would have hosted a few of the league stage games, followed by the Playoffs.

Sri Lanka is hosting Pakistan for a Test series

However, with the tournament postponed, cricket fans now await further updates. Angelo Matthews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, and Thisara Perera were some of the biggest Lankan players to be sold in the auction for the tournament, while Dwaine Pretorius, Shoaib Malik, and Dewald Brevis were few of the top overseas players who would have played the tournament. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan cricket team is currently locking horns against Pakistan in a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, despite the ongoing turmoil.

While the series was being linked with reports of cancellation, it is now being played with a venue change for the 2nd match. The venue of the 2nd Test was shifted from Colombo to Galle due to the situation. It has also been reported that the SLC has proposed re-scheduling the Asia Cup 2022, which begins in Sri Lanka next month.

(Image: AP/@officialslc/Instagram)