Lanka Premier League CK Vs GG Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Colombo Kings will go up against the Galle Gladiators in match 14 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The CK vs GG match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 7. Here are the CK vs GG live streaming details, how to watch CK vs GG live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Lanka Premier League 2020: CK vs GG preview

The Kings started their Lanka Premier League campaign with two wins, against the Kandy Tuskers and the Galle Gladiators, before losing their third game to the Dambulla Viiking side. They will come into this match on a two-match winning streak which includes handing the top team of the series - the Jaffna Stallions - their first loss. This puts the Kings in second place on the table with four wins and one loss from their five matches. Their net run rate of 0.844 means that they are below the Jaffna Stallions and above the Dambulla Viiking who also have eight points.

This may well be the end of the road for the Galle Gladiators who have failed to record even a single win from their five games. The Gladiators will be confident after a very close loss to the Dambulla Viiking side in their last game and hope to win at least one game this season. The last encounter between the Kings and the Gladiators saw the Kings put up a massive 96 run total, in just five overs courtesy of Andre Russell's 65 runs off 19 deliveries. The Gladiators as a whole managed just 62.

LPL 2020 live in India: CK vs GG live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The Viiking vs Gladiator live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For CK vs GG live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Lanka Premier League 2020: CK vs GG pitch report and weather forecast

The first half of the tournament witnessed a number of high scoring games, with the Colombo Kings scoring the series' highest total of 219 in the first match itself. However, the pitch has shown some signs of slowing down a little and providing something more for both, the pacers and spinners. Six of the 13 matches so far have been won chasing, including four of the last five games.

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for today's match is slightly cloudy with a 7% chance of rainfall. The temperature during the match is expected to be 30°C with humidity and cloud cover at 70%. The match should go on without any interruption from rain.

Image Credits: Galle Gladiators Twitter

