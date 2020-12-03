Lanka Premier League DV Vs KT Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Dambulla Viiking will go up against the Kandy Tuskers in the 10th match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The DV vs KT match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 3. Here are the DV vs KT live streaming details, how to watch DV vs KT live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Interesting Facts On The 3:30PM Matches! 🙌



- Teams batting 1st have won all games in LPL 2020. 😮

- Average 1st Innings score is 196.😯

- Galle Gladiators are playing their first afternoon game.🤩#LPL2020 #එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether #ஒன்றாகவெல்வோம் pic.twitter.com/VhO2SZFoK5 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 3, 2020

Lanka Premier League 2020: DV vs KT preview

The Kandy Tuskers have gotten unlucky a couple of times during the Lanka Premier League 2020. After tying with the Colombo Kings at 219 runs in the inaugural match, the Tuskers lost the Super Over by just 5 runs. In their next game, against their competitors for Thursday, the Dambulla Viikings, the Tuskers failed to chase the DLS par total of 89 runs in 9.4 overs and lost out by just 5 runs again.

After winning their first - and only - game against the Galle Gladiators by 25 runs, the Tuskers will be coming into tonight's game on the back of a 54-run loss against the Jaffna Stallions. They are currently at the second-last place on the points table with just two points and will hope to stage a comeback before it's too late.

The Dambulla Viikings meanwhile, have had a great run at the LPL 2020 so far. They have won two games - against the Tuskers and the Colombo Kings to put themselves in third place on the table. Their only loss at the tournament has come against the Jaffna Stallions - the Viikings lost that game by massive 66 runs.

Lanka Premier League 2020 Live in India: DV vs KT live streaming details

The DV vs KT LPL 2020 live match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Fans can enjoy the DV vs KT live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website from 8 pm IST onwards tonight. The DV vs KT live scores will be available on the Lanka Premier League's social media handles and the Sri Lanka Cricket Board's website.

Lanka Premier League 2020: DV vs KT pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Hambantota is proving to be an extremely high scoring one, with lots on offer for the batsmen. The lowest score in a full 20-over game at the series is 175 while the highest score is 219. Each of the last six matches has been won by teams batting first. According to Accuweather, there is only an 8% chance of rain during tonight's fixture, meaning we can expect an uninterrupted match. The temperature will be 28°C and humidity will stand at 82%.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter

