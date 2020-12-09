Lanka Premier League GG Vs DV Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Galle Gladiators will go up against the Dambulla Viiking side in match 17 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The GG vs DV match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 9. Here are the GG vs DV live streaming details, how to watch GG vs DV live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read: GG Vs DV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Match Preview

LPL 2020 live: GG vs DV live streaming preview

DV holds an edge over GG having beaten them in the earlier match which took place a couple of days back. They will be looking to do the double over their opponent when they take on each other yet again. Before this encounter, Gladiators registered win over Kings by 8 wickets, while Viiking saw their match versus Stallions washed out due to rain.

Viiking are second on the points table and have a chance to go to the top if other results go in their favour. Gladiators are fourth on the points table but a win will not change the scenario for them on the points table. The win will only help them open up the gap from bottom-placed Kandy Tuskers.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Net Worth, House, Personal Life And Career Stats On Retirement From Cricket

GG vs DV prediction: Weather report

Viiking saw their match last night washed out due to rain, and today's weather once again doesn't seem to favour them. According to Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy, however, the chances of rain look less. The humidity forecast is at 82% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius. Both teams might not get a chance to play full quota of overs if rain shows up.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Retirement: Keeper-batsman's Career Timeline, Top Records And Achievements

GG vs DV prediction: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch condition, the 22-yard strip has started to assist the spinners however batsmen will still get a chance to put a good total on board if weather permits match to take place. However, the teams will prefer chasing the target on this ground as D/L method could come into play.

Also Read: Parthiv Patel Retires After 18 Years Of Cricket, Fans Celebrate Keeper-batsman's Career

LPL 2020 live in India: GG vs DV live streaming details and GG vs DV live scores

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The GG vs DV live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For GG vs DV live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Image: Sri Lanka cricket / Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.