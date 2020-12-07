Lanka Premier League JS Vs DV Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Jaffna Stallions will go up against the Dambulla Viiking side in match 15 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The JS vs DV match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on December 7. Here are the JS vs DV live streaming details, how to watch JS vs DV live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | Shoaib Malik Takes Scorching, Juggling Catch In LPL 2020 Game; Watch Video

Lanka Premier League 2020: JS vs DV preview

The Jaffna Stallions' unbeaten run at the Lanka Premier League 2020 was put to an end by a resurgent Colombo kings team. Despite this, the Stallions are in the top spot of the LPL points table with eight points and a net run rate of 1.243 and have qualified to the semi-finals. They will hope to go back to winning ways tonight and end the group stages on the top of the table.

The Dambulla Viikings, meanwhile, have also made it to the semi-finals after closely avoiding a loss to the Galle Gladiators in their last game. Upul Tharanga's 77 and Niroshan Dickwella's 60 took the Viikings to a seemingly impossible 207 runs. However, a heroic 78 by Danushka Gunathilaka and 55 by Azam Khan almost unravelled the Viikings, who won by just nine runs in the end. Having already lost their first encounter against the Jaffna Stallions by a massive 66 runs, the Viikings will be vying for revenge tonight.

Also Read | Prithvi Shaw's Outfield 'athleticism' Sends Australia Captain Tim Paine Back On 44: WATCH

LPL 2020 live in India: JS vs DV live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The Stallions vs Viiking live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For JS vs DV live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Also Read | NZ Vs PAK 2020: Pakistan Players Take 5 Rounds For Entire Squad To Test COVID-19 Negative

Lanka Premier League 2020: JS vs DV pitch report and weather forecast

The first half of the tournament witnessed a number of high scoring games, with the Colombo Kings and Kandy Tuskers scoring the series' highest total of 219 in the first match itself. However, the pitch has shown some signs of slowing down a little and providing something more for both, the pacers and spinners. Six of the 13 matches so far have been won chasing, including four of the last five games.

According to Accuweather, the forecast for tonight's match is quite gloomy. There is a 50% chance of rainfall almost continuously through the night. The temperature during the match is expected to be 28°C with a humidity of 81% and a cloud cover of 70%. There is a great chance that the match will have to be abandoned or shortened.

Also Read | IND Vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer Uses Comical Manoj Bajpai Meme To Mock Michael Vaughan

Image Credits: Jaffna Stallions Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.