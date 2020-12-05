Lanka Premier League KT Vs CK Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Kandy Tuskers will go up against the Colombo Kings in Match 13 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The KT vs CK match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Saturday, December 5. Here are the KT vs CK live streaming details, how to watch KT vs CK live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Lanka Premier League 2020: KT vs CK preview

The Colombo Kings will be in high spirits coming into Saturday's game. Angelo Mathews and co. pulled together in a fantastic effort on Friday and handed the No.1 side, the Jaffna Stallions, their first defeat of the season. Dinesh Chandimal's impressive 68 off 51 along with a three-wicket haul by Qais Ahmad helped the Kings successfully chase down 149, with four balls remaining. This puts the Colombo Kings in second place on the table with 6 points.

The Kandy Tuskers have had an unfortunate run at the Lanka Premier League 2020. Their sole win at the series, against the Galle Gladiators, was bookended by two losses on either side. The first of the Tuskers' losses came in the inaugural game of the tournament against the Colombo Kings. Both teams made 219 runs with the Super Over going in favour of the Kings. The Tuskers will remain at the second-last place even if they win against the Kings.

LPL 2020 live in India: KT vs CK live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The Tuskers vs Kings live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For KT vs CK live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Lanka Premier League 2020: KT vs CK pitch report and weather forecast

The first half of the tournament has seen a slew of high scoring games, with tonight's two teams scoring the highest score in the series - 219. The pitch does seem to be slowing down a little and providing something more for bowlers.Unlike the first half of the competition, teams are now preferring to chase - the last three matches have been won chasing.

According to Accuweather, the weather forecast for Saturday's match is cloudy with a 32% chance of rainfall. The temperature during the match is expected to be 28°C with a humidity of 81% and a cloud cover of 74%. There may be a some interruption from rainfall.

