Lanka Premier League KT Vs JS Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Kandy Tuskers will go up against the Jaffna Stallions in Match 16 of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The KT vs JS match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST from the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Wednesday, December 9. Here are the KT vs JS live streaming details, how to watch KT vs JS live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Lanka Premier League 2020: KT vs JS preview

It will be a battle of the top and the bottom as the Jaffna Stallions take on the Kandy Tuskers on Wednesday afternoon. The Stallions have secured a semi-final spot for themselves and have nine points from four wins, one loss and an abandoned match against the Viiikings on Monday. Their unbeaten run at the tournament was put to an end by the Colombo Kings and the Stallions will be coming into this game hoping to shake that loss off and get back to winning ways.

The Kandy Tuskers meanwhile, have had a tough time at the Lanka Premier League so far. With just two matches left, this will be the Tuskers' last chance to try and fight their way to the semi-finals over the resurgent Galle Gladiators. Both teams have just two points from six matches, and the fourth qualifying spot will belong to one of them. A win today could greatly help the last-placed Tuskers as they go into their deciding match against the Gladiators on the 10th.

LPL 2020 live in India: KT vs JS live streaming details

Fans can enjoy all the Lanka Premier League 2020 games live on the Sony Sports Network in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. The Tuskers vs Stallions live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. For KT vs JS live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Lanka Premier League's social media accounts and the teams' social media accounts.

Lanka Premier League 2020: KT vs JS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium has shown some signs of slowing down a little and providing something more for both, the pacers and spinners as the series progresses. Seven of the 14 matches so far have been won chasing, including five of the last six games. Accuweather predicts some rain in Hambantota in the hours before the match. However, the forecast for the rest of the day is sunny and clear. The temperature during the match is expected to be 30°C with a humidity of 59%.

Image Credits: Kandy Tuskers Twitter

