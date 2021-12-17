Lanka Premier League Live: Where To Watch Jaffna Kings, Colombo Stars Live, TV Channel?

Match 19 of the Lanka Premier League will witness Jaffna Kings taking on Galle Gladiators, while Colombo Stars will play Kandy Warriors. Both the matches will be played on Friday, December 17, and will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators match is scheduled to get underway at 3 PM IST, while Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors will begin at 7 PM. These two matches will be the final games of the league stage before the knockout stages begin. Here's how fans can watch the Lanka Premier League live.

Lanka Premier League live: Which TV channel will broadcast the tournament?

Cricket fans can watch the Lanka Premier League live on Sony Sports Network.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators

This is the top of the table clash and should be a great contest to watch. The last time these two teams faced each other, it was Galle Gladiators who won the match by 54 runs. Galle Gladiators, batting first, scored 164/7 with skipper Bhanuka Rajapaksa leading the charge with 56 runs.

Samit Patel was the other top scorer of the team with 42 runs. Bowlers performed excellently to bowl out Jaffna Kings for 110 runs. Samit Patel was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets, while Mohammad Hafeez and Pulina Tharanga picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors

This is a must-win match, with one of the two teams qualifying for the knockout stage. Colombo Stars will be heading into this match with a psychological advantage over Kandy Warriors, having beaten them in the previous encounter by 5 wickets. Kandy Warriors batting first won 146/9 in their 20 overs.

Opener Kennar Lewis top-scored for the team with 62 runs, while Charith Asalanka scored 28 runs. For Colombo Stars, Dushmantha Chameera picked up 4 wickets. Colombo Stars chased down the target with 2 balls to spare. Dinesh Chandimal top-scored for the team with 44 runs, while Seekkuge Prasanna remained not out on 32 runs.