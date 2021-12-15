Lanka Premier League: Virat Kohli To Play? Rajapaksa Wants India Test Skipper In LPL

The last few weeks have witnessed many notable changes in the Indian cricket team, from Rohit Sharma being selected as the T20I skipper of India, to Virat Kohli getting removed from the captaincy role in the Indian ODI squad and Rohit getting added responsibilities to his name. Amidst the changes in the Indian team, Sri Lanka cricketer Bhanuka Rajapaksa is one of the faces in global cricket, who absolutely admire Kohli for his leadership skills, determination, and grit on the field. During an interaction with ANI, Rajapaksa expressed his desire to see the star cricketer Kohli playing in the Lanka Premier League(LPL), while also speaking about his thoughts on leading Galle Gladiators in the tournament.

As per ANI, on being questioned who is his favorite Indian cricketer, Rajapaksa replied with the name of Kohli, and went on to add, “Without any doubt, at the moment I would say, Virat Kohli”. On being further asked which Indian cricketer he wants to see playing in the LPL, the Galle Gladiators skipper added, “Definitely Virat Kohli”. Kohli has been an influential figure in global cricket, as he is one of the best batters of the current generation of cricketers. His inclusion in the LPL would receive widespread acknowledgement, as, like other Indian cricketers, Kohli can be only seen playing league cricket during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bhanuka Rajapaksa shares his thoughts on leading Galle Gladiators

Meanwhile, shedding his thoughts on leading Galle Gladiators in the LPL, Rajapaksa said, “It's always exciting when you are leading a side. I got the opportunity because Shahid Afridi left halfway through last year due to personal reasons. It's been a fantastic moment with the boys and I am looking forward to clinching the title this year”. He also added that leading the team has had a positive impact on his batting as he is always on the look to be aggressive with the bat because he doesn’t want the team to lose a match by a margin of 10-15 runs.

In the ongoing LPL 2021, Galle Gladiators currently sit second in the points standings, with three wins and three losses, while one match ended without a result, from the seven matches they have played so far. Meanwhile, skipper Rajapaksa is the second-highest run-scorer for the team so far, as he has scored a total of 121 runs so far at a strike rate of 157.14, which also includes his best effort of scoring the highest of 77 runs. The Galle Gladiators are due to face Jaffna Kings in their next clash of the tournament on December 17.

