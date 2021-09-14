Lasith Malinga Announces Retirement: Here's A Look At Sri Lankan Legend's Top 5 IPL Spells

Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. In 2011, the 38-year-old pacer declared his retirement from Test cricket, and in 2019 he opted to put up his ODI boots. Malinga, however, continued his T20 career for Sri Lanka and various franchises across the world until today, when he chose to call it a day in the shortest format as well. Malinga's stint with the IPL's Mumbai Indians was the most well-known of all the franchise cricket he has played across the world. Here are Malinga's top five spells from the IPL.

Sensational last over to help MI clinch 4th IPL title

Malinga has been crucial in all of Mumbai Indians' title wins since the inception of IPL in 2008. Malinga's sensational last over to help Mumbai clinch its historic fourth title is etched in the minds of every MI fan across the world. Malinga delivered an amazing spell to defend just 8 runs in the final over of the game to help Mumbai Indians defeat its arch-rival Chennai Super Kings by 1 run. Before his final over, Malinga had conceded a whopping 41 runs. However, in the last over, the Sri Lankan star held on to his nerves and came on top when Shane Watson was still batting at 80 for CSK.

Five-wicket haul against Delhi in IPL 2011

Malinga has been associated with Mumbai Indians since the start of the cash-rich league in 2008. However, Malinga announced his arrival three years later when he picked five wickets against erstwhile Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals. The five wickets against Delhi remains Malinga's only fifer in the IPL. Malinga picked 5 wickets for just 13 runs to help his side win the game by eight wickets.

Malinga's 4 for 23 against Hyderabad

Malinga picked a fantastic four-wicket haul against Hyderabad in 2012. Malinga started the game for Mumbai by picking up Hyderabad's skipper Cameron White, dismissing the former Australian cricketer for a duck. Malinga then came back and removed the tail cheaply in the penultimate over to pick his four wickets. Mumbai Indians went on to win the game by five wickets.

Malinga's 4/23 against KKR

Malinga's only four-wicket haul on the list came in a losing cause in 2015. Mumbai Indians were facing Kolkata Knight Riders on a relatively slower pitch, where other bowlers were struggling to find form. However, the pitch was not a concern for Malinga as he helped MI restrict KKR for 163-5, four of which were registered by the legend himself. Despite Malinga's valiant effort, Mumbai lost the game to KKR by 41 runs as the Gautam Gambhir-led side restricted them for 122-7.

Malinga's 4/31 against RCB

Malinga helped Mumbai Indians defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their own backyard in 2019 when he picked 4 wickets for just 31 runs. Malinga wreaked havoc through RCB's fragile middle-order at the time when he picked four back-to-back wickets in the final overs of the first innings. Malinga started by picking in-form Moeen Ali, who had scored a 50 in the match. He then dismissed Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, and Pawan Negi to help remove RCB for 171 runs. Mumbai Indians won the match by 20 runs courtesy of Hardik Pandya's 37 off 16 balls.

Malinga remains the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL, having registered 170 scalps in 122 matches at an average of 19.80. Malinga also has the most four-wicket hauls (6) in the IPL, a record he shares with KKR spinner Sunil Naraine.

Image: iplt20.com