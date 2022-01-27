Lasith Malinga Appointed Sri Lanka's Bowling Strategy Coach For Australia Tour

Former Sri Lanka fast bowling legend Lasith Malinga has been appointed the new 'Bowling Strategy Coach' of the national team for their upcoming tour of Australia. Malinga will be part of the Sri Lanka setup for a brief period and his role will be to provide "tactical insight" and "technical expertise" to bowlers in order to help them execute the strategic plans.

The former ODI and T20I captain was appointed to the role by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of the board. Malinga is expected to travel with the team for a limited period of time, i.e from February 1 to February 20.

"We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop," Malinga said in his statement on Sri Lanka Cricket's official website.

Excited to be a part of @OfficialSLC setup again 🇱🇰

Thank you for the responsibility given to me as the Bowling Strategy Coach of the Australia tour

I’ll give my best and gladly share the experience and knowledge I gained over my 17 year long international career with our boys👊 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) January 26, 2022

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka cricketer Rumesh Ratnayake has been appointed the interim coach of the national squad for their upcoming series against Australia. Ratnayake was also the interim coach of the Sri Lanka team during their recent series against Zimbabwe. Ratnayake, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will not travel with the team but is expected to join the squad ahead of the first T20I match against Australia.

Ratnayake has been travelling with the Sri Lanka team as a coach since Mickey Arthur's two-year contract ended last month. As per reports, former English cricketer Paul Farbrace will be appointed the full-time coach of the Sri Lanka team ahead of their scheduled tour of India in March.

The five-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and Australia is slated to begin on February 11. The first match is scheduled to be held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Sri Lanka Cricket has already announced a 20-member squad, which will be led by Dasun Shanaka.

Sri Lanka's T20I squad

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Shiran Fernando.

(Image: PTI)