Lasith Malinga Missed By Fans After Mumbai Concede 200+ And Lose Super Over To Bangalore

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost to Virat Kohli’s Bangalore in the 10th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Monday, September 28. After 40-overs of high-scoring and a huge batting exhibition, both sides levelled up with each other at 201 from their allotted overs. The match then shifted to Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over, where Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah failed to keep Bangalore batsmen under their seven-run target.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all 12 balls from Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai fans miss Lasith Malinga after Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

During the trading and transfer window late last year, the Mumbai franchise retained Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga for their Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad. However, a few weeks prior to the launch of the tournament, he opted himself out of the entire season. In response, the Mumbai franchise roped in Australian fast bowler James Pattinson as Lasith Malinga’s replacement for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

After Mumbai bowlers conceded 201 runs to Bangalore, fans of the Rohit Sharma-led side took to Twitter to express their love for Lasith Malinga. Several users on the microblogging site were of the opinion that Mumbai could have won the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest, if the Sri Lankan legend was in the side. Expressing their love and admiration for Mumbai’s veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, here is a look at some of the fan reactions after the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over result.

Lasith Malinga is a champion 🐐

We missed him in yesterday match ☹️ #IPL2020 #RCBvMI — Guyush DV (@GuyushDv) September 29, 2020

If he were in tomorrow's match, Mumbai Indians would have won yesterday.

Miss Lasith Malinga.#IPL2020 #MIvsRCB https://t.co/VL4Y4QJ4Qi — मनीष पाल (@ManishSusheela) September 29, 2020

Lasith Malinga Super Over Specialist💖 — 🌟 Indomitable Spirit 🌟 (@imAshutosh08) September 29, 2020

Lasith Malinga is missed. What a game of cricket. #MumbaiIndians #MI — Bhashitha Jayasuriya (@byj510) September 28, 2020

Lasith Malinga missed in every match of #MI for his incomparable hair style and Yorker ball and Duck🦆 out and he was become a more dangerous in Vankhede pitch.... — Bhavesh Patel. (@iambhavesh00) September 29, 2020

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule

Rohit Sharma and co. will now go up against Punjab on Thursday, October 1 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule of the season.

We begin our 🏆 defence on the opening day of #Dream11IPL 🔥



Which fixture are you looking forward to, Paltan? 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/36U5plUu7A — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

