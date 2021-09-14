Lasith Malinga Retires: Bumrah, Sangakkara & Others Hail 'Greatest T20 Bowler'

Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Tuesday, 14 September 2021. As the 38-year-old pacer bid adieu to the sport, former and current legends of the game turned to social media to acknowledge his contributions to world and Sri Lanka cricket.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Mahila Jayawardene led the way in wishing Malinga well in his future endeavours. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah joined the bandwagon and shared a congratulatory message for his former teammate.

Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mali and all the very best for everything the future holds. It was a pleasure playing alongside you. https://t.co/8dkjndMgQ2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 14, 2021

Congrats on an awesome career. Your contribution to Sri Lanka and world cricket will stand for all time. Been such a pleasure playing with you. All the very best in what you decide to do from now. So much knowledge to give. Legend !!! https://t.co/iuvu3pI9ip — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 14, 2021

Time I first faced you in the Galle nets as a 18 year old net bowler to the Curly coloured hair icon you have left us with amazing memories!! Fantastic team mate.. wishing you all the very best my friend and thank you!! https://t.co/IV7HiZLh0i — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 14, 2021

Malinga in a statement issued to announce his retirement thanked Sri Lanka cricket and all the franchises he has played for. Malinga thanked Mumbai Indians, Kent Cricket, and Melbourne Stars team members in his retirement announcement.

"Today is a very special day for me because I want to thank each and everyone who ever supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career. Today I decided I want to give 100 per cent rest to my T20 bowling shoes. That's why I want to thank, Sri Lankan Cricket Board and my team members. I also want to thank the Mumbai Indians cricket team and team members especially team owners and officials. Melbourne Stars team members and officials, Kent Cricket Club team members and officials. Because When I played with you all I got many experiences to my cricketing journey. That's why I want to share all my experiences in the future, especially with young cricketers. I feel I can share my experience with you all. Again thanks a lot," Malinga wrote.

Malinga's illustrious career

Malinga is one of the greatest fast bowlers the world has ever seen. He is the only bowler in the world with three ODI hat-tricks. Malinga is also the only bowler to take two international four-wicket hauls in consecutive balls, which came in 2007 and 2019 against South Africa and New Zealand, respectively. Malinga is also the first bowler in the world to claim 100 wickets in T20Is. Malinga was captain of the Sri Lanka side that won the 2014 T20 World Cup.

Malinga has played 30 Tests for his country and has picked 101 wickets at an average of 33.15. The yorker specialist has played 226 ODIs and 84 T20Is for Sri Lanka between 2004 to 2020. Malinga has 338 wickets in the 50-over cricket and 107 wickets in the shortest form of the game, which he picked at an average of 28.87 and 20.36 respectively. Malinga has also played 112 games in the IPL and has 170 wickets to his name. He remains the highest wicket-taker in the cash-rich tournament.

