Lasith Malinga Retires: Cricket Fans Hail 'yorker King' For Outstanding Career

Sri Lanka's legendary pacer Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday. The 38-year old had already announced his retirement from Test cricket in April 2011 before retiring from ODIs in 2019. He announced his retirement on his official YouTube channel.

The legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler said via his YouTube channel, "The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket. But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game, and I will always be there with all who love the game. May the triple gem bless you all."

With Malinga having retired, emotional fans took to Twitter to hail the yorker specialist.

Lasith Malinga retires: Twitter users hail 'yorker king'

One fan recalled perhaps one of Lasith Malinga's best moments when he took four wickets in four deliveries against New Zealand. The legendary Sri Lankan fast bowler picked up the wickets of Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor. Interestingly, the yorker specialist delivered what he is most famous for - three of the four wickets he picked up were as a result of yorkers.

Meanwhile, several fans tweeted a list of achievements by the Sri Lankan speedster in both IPL and international cricket.

338 ODI wickets

13 international five-wicket hauls

390 T20 scalps

Several other fans paid their tributes to Lasith Malinga for his outstanding yorkers.

