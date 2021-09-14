Lasith Malinga Retires: Veteran Sri Lankan Pacer Calls It A Day From All Formats Of Game

In a major development, Sri Lanka's veteran speedster Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old, 'Slinga' Malinga had already retired from Test cricket in April 2011 following which he retired from ODIs in 2019. Lasith Malinga announced his retirement on his official YouTube channel.

Lasith Malinga retires

Malinga on his YouTube channel wrote, "The experience that I have gained through the past 17 years will no longer be needed in the field since I have decided to retire from T20I Cricket marking my retirement from all formats of cricket. But I will be continuously supporting the younger generations who thrives to uplift the spirit of the game and I will always be there with all who love the game. May the triple gem bless you all."

Announcing his retirement on his YouTube channel, Malinga said, "Today is a very special day to me because I want to thank each and everyone who ever supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career. Today I decided I want to give 100 percent rest to my T20 bowling shoes. That's why I want to thank, Sri Lankan Cricket Board and my team members.

Malinga also expressed his gratitude to various T20 franchises he had played for including Mumbai Indians.

"I also want to thank Mumbai Indians cricket team and team members especially team owners and officials. Melbourne Stars team members and officials, Kent Cricket Club team members and officials. Because When I played with you all I got many experiences to my cricketing journey. That's why I want to share all my experiences in the future, especially with young cricketers. I feel I can share my experience with you all. Again thanks a lot," added Malinga.

Lasith Malinga career

Lasith Malinga is considered as Sri Lanka's one of the greatest limited-overs bowlers of all time as he is the only speedster to take 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls (double hat-trick) twice in international cricket. Malinga also captained Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2014. In September 2019, Malinga became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in Twenty20 International cricket.

In T20 international cricket, Malinga played 83 matches in which he took a total of 107 wickets. Malinga also dominated the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he took 170 wickets in 122 matches. In fact, Malinga is still the highest wicket-taker in the IPL.

(Image: AP)