Last Ball. 6 Runs Required. MS Dhoni On Strike: Pat Cummins's Plan Is Every Bowler Ever

Australia's speedster and top Test bowler of the world Pat Cummins recently organised a live session on his YouTube channel and answered several queries of his fans. During the live session, Pat Cummins revealed that he is still serving his quarantine period in Sydney. Pat Cummins flew back to his nation after serving a quarantine period in the Maldives due to the suspension of IPL 2021. The Australian contingent could not travel back to their country immediately after the suspension of IPL 2021 as the government of Australia had imposed a temporary travel ban on India.

Pat Cummins shares his game plan if MS Dhoni on strike on the last ball

During the live interactive session, Pat Cummins was asked by a fan about his game plan if Team India's former skipper MS Dhoni is on strike with 6 runs required off the last ball. The 28-year-old pacer in a hilarious way said that he will prefer not to be in that situation as he has watched too many videos of MS Dhoni hitting sixes. However, Pat Cummins indeed shared his game plan and said, "I have seen a million videos of MS Dhoni hitting sixes off people who just miss their yorker so I probably avoid bowling a yorker, so don't know you can take a pick- the answer is slower ball maybe a wide yorker. I prefer not to be in that position."

MS Dhoni is recognized as one of the best finishers in limited-overs cricket along with Australia’s Michael Bevan. Dhoni has won numerous matches for India and also for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last over. His ability to play helicopter shot is one of his batting facets which is widely noted around the world.

Pat Cummins lists Virat Kohli and 2 other modern stars in his Test XI

On being asked about the names of three batsmen he would pick in his playing XI, Cummins listed out New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, teammate Steve Smith, and Team India's skipper Virat Kohli. "I would probably have Kane Williamson at No.3, Steve Smith at No.4, maybe Kohli at No.5. In any order, but I would have those three," said Cummins.

Pat Cummins was last seen in action in IPL 2021. The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer, before the suspension of IPL 2021, was the side's top wicket-taker with 9 scalps in 7 matches. KKR was 7th in the points table.

'It was heartbreaking': Pat Cummins on suspension of IPL 2021

“When IPL 2021 was canceled it was heartbreaking. I thought the second half was going to be huge for us. Personally, my bowling had started to click. Then obviously came the Chennai game where we almost chased down 220-odd and came about 10 runs short. So that was a tough one,” said Pat Cummins. The second half of the IPL 2021 season likely to begin in September, and Pat Cummins and KKR will be hoping for a better and more consistent run of performances.

(Image Credits: PTI/Pat Cummins-Insta)