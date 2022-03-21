'Last Couple Of Months Were Very Difficult': KL Rahul On Mental Challenges In WI Series

Indian opener KL Rahul discussed the difficulties that resulted from being in a bio-secure bubble for several months leading up to the West Indies series. Rahul noted that he was able to keep himself motivated at first, but that it soon became "very difficult" as the bubble fatigue kicked in with no family members around. The 29-year-old stated it became difficult as time went on because they just had three things to do - sleep, wake up, and hit the ground.

"It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, ‘Where else can I be? What else can I do?’ Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself," Rahul said in his conversation with 'Red Bull Cricket' on the Clubhouse app.

"I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and I were chatting about how it’s getting more difficult especially when your families can’t come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake up, go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," he added.

Rahul on advantages of being in bio-bubble

Rahul, on the other hand, discussed the advantages of being in bio-bubbles, claiming that the quarantines allowed players to get to know each other better. Because of bio-bubbles, Rahul said that he has gotten to know the players better on a personal level, and it has also helped him improve his game because all they did was discuss cricket.

Rahul was a member of the Indian team that faced the West Indies last month. However, due to an injury, the Karnataka-born player was forced to withdraw mid-series, following which he travelled to the National Cricket Academy to be rehabilitated. Rahul was recently appointed the vice-captain of the Indian squad and he also led the side in an ODI series against South Africa in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Rahul has joined his Lucknow Super Giants colleagues for training. He will next be seen in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. On March 28, he will captain the team in their first-ever IPL match against Gujarat Titans at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

