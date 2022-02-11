Last Updated:

'Last Seen In Chahal's Pocket': DJ Bravo After 'best Friend' Kieron Pollard Goes 'missing'

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday shared a 'missing' picture of Kieron Pollard ahead of the third and final ODI match against India.

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday shared a 'missing' picture of Kieron Pollard ahead of the third and final ODI match against India. Bravo turned to his official Instagram handle to share the 'missing' picture of Pollard amid doubts over his return for the third ODI. After being clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal on the very first ball he faced in the first ODI, Pollard was forced to sit out of the second ODI due to fitness concerns. 

Bravo took to social media to poke fun at his former West Indies teammate over his absence from the second ODI. Bravo shared the 'missing' picture of Pollard and jokingly urged fans to share any information they might have regarding his friend. He even asked them to report to the police if they find anything related to Pollard. Several former and current cricketers, including the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Daren Sammy, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Fidel Edwards reacted to Bravo's post on Instagram. 

"Age: 34
Height: 1.85m
Last Seen: In Chahal's pocket
If Found Please Contact WEST INDIES," the info on the missing picture read. 

"This is really a Sad day @kieron.pollard55 my best friend is missing guys pls if u have any info pls inbox me or report to the police," Bravo jokingly wrote in his post on Instagram.  

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

Vice-captain Nicholas Pooran took over as a stand-in skipper after Pollard was ruled out of the second ODI due to fitness concerns. Pooran, on the other hand, failed to achieve a different result than Pollard, as West Indies lost their second straight one-day international and dropped the chance of levelling the three-match series. West Indies will now play the third ODI to save their face and to avoid a complete white-wash. 

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna. 

West Indies predicted XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach. 

