'Lata Mangeshkar Avid Follower Of Cricket, Created Awareness Using Music As Medium': BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away in Mumbai, losing month-long battle

Suraj Alva
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away in Mumbai, losing a month-long battle. The news about Lata Mangeshkar death was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital on January 11. The Queen of Melody was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks.  The Bharat Ratna awardee was put on a ventilator on Saturday morning after her health turned critical. 

BCCI pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar 

The BCCI took to Twitter and wrote, " The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create awareness using music as a medium".

The sports fraternity took to Twitter and paid their respect to the legendary 92-year-old singer.  Former India skipper Virat Kohli in his tweet wrote, India cricketer Virat Kohli wrote,

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family and the loved ones."

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the first from the cricket fraternity to post about Lata Mangeshkar's demise.

"The Nightingale of India, what a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti,"

 

 

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites

Mangeshkar's family informed that the veteran singer's body will be kept at her Peddar Road residence from 12 noon to 3 PM and will later be shifted to Shivaji Park. People can pay respects to the singer from 4 PM -6 PM. Her cremation will take place at 6:30 PM according to state protocol, presided by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar's playback career, the 92-year-old singer has recorded songs in over thirty-six Indian and foreign languages. Some of her popular songs are Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, and others.  is the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, and numerous other accolades. France has also conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. 

