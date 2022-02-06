'Lata Mangeshkar's Voice Brought Joy & Happiness': Sehwag, Kohli And Others Pay Tribute

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. Lata Mangeshkar was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The veteran singer was put on a ventilator and kept under observation by the doctors. Indian cricketing icons, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, and Venkatesh Prasad paid their tributes to the legendary singer. Here's how former and current cricketers are reacting to the news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise on social media.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the first from the cricket fraternity to post about Lata Mangeshkar's demise. "The Nightingale of India, what a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, India cricketer Virat Kohli wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family and the loved ones."

Meanwhile, personalities from various walks of life, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar paid their condolences to Lata Mangeshkar on Twitter.

According to reports, the mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar will be shifted to her residence at around 12:15 pm, where it will be placed for public viewing. Lata Mangeshkar's body will then be shifted to Shivaji Park ground for the last rites, which will be conducted according to the state protocols.

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the 'Queen of melody', has lent her voice to a variety of songs over the course of several decades. Millions of people throughout the world looked up to the late singer as an inspiration. During her lifetime, the iconic vocalist received numerous awards for her illustrious career and services to the Indian music industry. The most recent song by Lata Mangeshkar was released in 2019. 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki' was the title of the song, which was a homage to the Indian Army.

