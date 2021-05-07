Laxmi Ratan Shukla Confirms Donating Entire IPL 2021 Salary To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

A number of cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary help amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis in India. Members of the cricket fraternity have stepped up with generous donations for the welfare of society during such unprecedented times. Former Kolkata Knight Riders player Laxmi Ratan Shukla also recently announced his decision of donating his full IPL 2021 commentating salary for COVID-19 relief work in West Bengal.

IPL 2021 commentator Laxmi Ratan Shukla donates his entire salary

The former IPL star Laxmi Ratan Shukla was a part of the broadcasting team for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The cricketer-turned-politician took to his Twitter account on May 6 to announce that is donating his commentary salary to West Bengal's CM Relief Fund. The 40-year-old mentioned that it was a small contribution from his side to help the state cope with the second wave of the deadly virus.

Today, 6th May 2021, on my Birthday, am humbly Donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation ,from my end for my people🙏WinCorona #COVID19 #StaySafe #India #LRS — Laxmi Ratan Shukla (@Lshukla6) May 6, 2021

The all-rounder has represented India in 3 ODIs. During his playing days, Shukla was a key member of the Bengal state team in domestic cricket. The right-hander has also featured in 47 IPL matches in which he has 405 runs and 15 wickets to his name.

Bengal coronavirus cases update

There has been a significant surge in the number of Bengal coronavirus cases. The state recorded a total of 18,431 cases on Thursday, May 6. Moreover, the state saw 117 more deaths due to COVID-19 on May 6.

IPL latest news: IPL postponed

The 'IPL postponed' news shocked cricket fans as they were concerned about the tournament's future. The BCCI has assured that they have not decided to call off the league, but have rather decided to postpone it. The decision to suspend the IPL 2021 comes as several teams including Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and the latest being Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals report breaches in the bio-bubble. The confirmation of the same was made on the tournament's Twitter account.

IPL latest news: IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect

After an emergency meeting between BCCI and IPL governing officials, it was announced on Tuesday, May 6, that the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will be postponed with immediate effect. The competition had to be halted after 29 matches after several members from multiple franchises, including four cricketers, tested positive for COVID-19. It remains to be seen how the organisers accommodate the reaming matches of the cash-rich league. No official confirmation has been made regarding the new schedule but according to multiple reports, the BCCI has already started looking for a potential window for the matches.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

