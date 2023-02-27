In what could be defined as the laziest run-out ever, Michael Bracewell was seen cutting a slack to throw away his wicket in the most bizarre fashion. The Ben Fokes influenced incident took place during the second Test that is being played between England and New Zealand.at the Basin Reserve, The match is wonderfully set up on Day 5 as England would enter the field to chase 258 runs, whereas New Zealand would look to take 9 more wickets to draw level in the series.

Proceeding with the follow-on, New Zealand made a great recovery courtesy of Tom Latham and Devon Convey's opening stand of 149 runs.and then through Captain Kane Williamson (132) Tom Blundell's (90) superlative 6th wicket-partnership. While the partnership looked ominous taking NZ to a commanding position slowly, it was broken at the score of 455. The rest of the batsmen could not contribute much adding just 33 more.

Going past 400, NZ made a brilliant comeback and now were looking to put forward a total of beyond 350 on board. However, a mistake on Michael Bracwell's part led to a huge batting collapse and as a consequence, their innings ended at 483 runs. This meant England would need 258 runs to attain a 2-0 lead in the series. The runs could have been more, however, a big mistake by Michael Bracewell not only led to his dismissal but also initiated the batting collapse.

