LBP Vs NPC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nepal One Day Cup Match Preview

Lumbini Province (LBP) and Nepal Police Club (NPC) will lock horns in the upcoming match of the Nepal One Day Cup on Thursday, January 21 at 8:45 AM IST. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Here's a look at our LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction, probable LBP vs NPC playing 11 and LBP vs NPC Dream11 team.

LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction: LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction and preview

Lumbini Province moved to the second spot of the Nepal One Day Cup Group B standings by winning their first game against Province Number 2. Nepal Police Club, on the other hand, slipped to the third spot by losing their first game against Bagmati Province. However, Amit Shrestha and team would enter the Thursday game with confidence as they won their last game against Sudur Paschim Province.

LBP vs NPC live: LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, January 21, 2021

Time: 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction: LBP vs NPC Dream11 team, squad list

LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction: Lumbini Province squad

Krishna Karki, Saurav Khanal, Rajbir Singh, Sandeep Sunar, Bikram Bhusal, KC Prakash, Anil Kharel, Sandeep Rajali, Dipendra Rawat, Pranit Thapa Magar, Sushant Singh Thapa, Jitendra Sahani, Dev Khanal, Amit Tamang

LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction: Nepal Police Club squad

Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Yogendra Singh Karki, Manjit Shrestha, Prem Tamang, Sunil Dhamala.

LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction: LBP vs NPC Dream11 team, top picks

Lumbini Province: Saurav Khanal, Krishna Karki, Anil Kharel

Nepal Police Club: Amit Shrestha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sagar Dhakal

LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction: LBP vs NPC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Anil Shah

Batsmen: Saurav Khanal, Rajbir Singh, Amit Shrestha, Sunil Dhamala

All-Rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Krishna Karki

Bowlers: Sagar Dhakal, Anil Kharel, Bikram Bhusal

LBP vs NPC live: LBP vs NPC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Lumbini Province will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LBP vs NPC match prediction and LBP vs NPC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LBP vs NPC Dream11 team and LBP vs NPC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

