LBR Vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Royals Vs Eagles Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

The Laborie Bay Royals will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 2nd match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST, May 1, 2021 (6:30 PM GMT, April 30) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Here is our LBR vs ME Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2021: LBR vs ME preview

After a successful run in 2020, the second season of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to get underway from April 30, 2021. This edition of the tournament will see a total of 12 teams go up against each other for the prestigious trophy. The season will feature a total of 30 games played over the course of two weeks, with the final set to take place on 15th May. Coming into this game, both teams will hope to get their campaigns at the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 off to winning starts. Playing at his namesake ground, Daren Sammy and his Micoud Eagles will be the favourites to win this match.

LBR vs ME: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 120, the ground does not provide much for bowlers, who will struggle to get wickets. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts intermittent rain showers through the day on Friday. The temperature expected to be around 28°C, with 66% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 120

Record of chasing teams: Won – 0 of 4

Injury and Availability News

There are no injury concerns with either team for this match.

LBR vs ME Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

LBR: Denlee Anthony, Awene Edward, Nick Andrew, Rick Moses, Shervin George, Quincy St. Rose, Sanjay Pamphile, Tyran Theodore, Daran Pierre, Michael Francois, Jordan Emmanuel.

ME: Garvin Serieux, Mervin Wells, Winnel Felix, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy, Shervin Charles, Murlan Sammy, Travis Gifford, Earvin Frederick, Lanse Sammy, Kuston Jules.

LBR vs ME best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Awene Edward, Denlee Anthony, Winnel Felix

Vice-Captain – Darren Sammy, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles

Awene Edward and Darren Sammy will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

LBR vs ME Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Denlee Anthony

Batsmen – Awene Edward (C), Mervin Wells, Winnel Felix

All-Rounders – Darren Sammy (VC), Rick Moses, Shervin George, Shervin Charles

Bowlers – Kuston Jules, Michael Francois and Tyran Theodore

LBR vs ME Dream11 Prediction

According to our LBR vs ME Dream11 prediction, the Micoud Eagles are likely to edge past the Royals and win this match.

Note: The LBR vs ME player record and as a result, the LBR vs ME best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LBR vs ME Dream11 team and LBR vs ME prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Instagram