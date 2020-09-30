LCO Vs FGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Lemar CC Oberursel will take on FC Germani Bieber in Match 15 of the ECS Frankfurt T10 2020 on Wednesday, September 30 at the Frankfurt Oval. LCO vs FGB live action will commence at 8:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our LCO vs FGB match prediction, LCO vs FGB Dream11 team and the probable LCO vs FGB playing 11. LCO vs FGB live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Natarajan's yorkers fuel Hyderabad's first win, Brett Lee lauds pacer
Both teams are yet to play a game in the tournament. This fixture will be the second contest of the day for both Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germani Bieber. While Lemar CC Oberursel will face SV Wiesbaden 1899 in their opening game of the tournament, FC Germani Bieber will lock horns with FCA 04 Darmstadt in their first match of the tournament.
Sher Hask, Sher Sadakat, Sher Miran, Momand Rahamatullah, Alif Gul, Momand Ebadullah, Mishra Rahul, Sakhi Allah Noor, Khan Anar, Atif Shams, Mohammad Ahmad, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Sikander, Bryan Samuel
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Hyderabad: Top highlights and stats from Hyderabad's first win
Ranjit Singh, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Harjinder Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Srihari Nandamuri, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Ravi Teja Manam, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Komal Theja Yadam, Gurjinder Singh, Kamran Nadeem, Muhammad Zahid, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Lovedeep Ghotra
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 12 Rajasthan vs Kolkata pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
Wicket-keepers: Alif Gul, Komal Theja Yadam
Batsmen: Momand Rahamatullah, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma
All-rounders: Sher Hask (C), Momand Ebadullah, Premjit Singh
Bowlers: Sher Miran (VC), Atif Shams, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan
As per our LCO vs FGB match prediction, LCO will be favourites to win the contest.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Kolkata rivalry: Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson lead H2H stats
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
FGB vs FCD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt match preview
10 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Natarajan's yorkers fuel Hyderabad's first win, Brett Lee lauds pacer
12 mins ago
EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, West Indies W tour of England 5th T20I
51 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Hyderabad: Top highlights and stats from Hyderabad's first win
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW vs LCO live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
Delhi coach Ricky Ponting dissects loss to Hyderabad, pinpoints what team needs to do
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points