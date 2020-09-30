LCO Vs FGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

Lemar CC Oberursel will take on FC Germani Bieber in Match 15 of the ECS Frankfurt T10 2020 on Wednesday, September 30 at the Frankfurt Oval. LCO vs FGB live action will commence at 8:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at our LCO vs FGB match prediction, LCO vs FGB Dream11 team and the probable LCO vs FGB playing 11. LCO vs FGB live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

LCO vs FGB live: LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are yet to play a game in the tournament. This fixture will be the second contest of the day for both Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germani Bieber. While Lemar CC Oberursel will face SV Wiesbaden 1899 in their opening game of the tournament, FC Germani Bieber will lock horns with FCA 04 Darmstadt in their first match of the tournament.

LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LCO vs FGB Dream11 team

LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction: LCO vs FGB playing 11: LCO squad

Sher Hask, Sher Sadakat, Sher Miran, Momand Rahamatullah, Alif Gul, Momand Ebadullah, Mishra Rahul, Sakhi Allah Noor, Khan Anar, Atif Shams, Mohammad Ahmad, Momand Ezharullah, Sher Sikander, Bryan Samuel

LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction: LCO vs FGB playing 11: FGB squad

Ranjit Singh, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma, Harjinder Singh, Rahim Zadran, Ziaulhaq Khaderkheil, Srihari Nandamuri, Vinay Kumar Narayana, Ravi Teja Manam, Premjit Singh, Arun Balasubramanian, Komal Theja Yadam, Gurjinder Singh, Kamran Nadeem, Muhammad Zahid, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan, Lovedeep Ghotra

LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction: Top picks from LCO vs FGB Dream11 team

Momand Rahamatullah

Atif Shams

Rajinder Singh Bajwa

Sher Miran

LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction: LCO vs FGB Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Alif Gul, Komal Theja Yadam

Batsmen: Momand Rahamatullah, Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Tony Kumar Verma

All-rounders: Sher Hask (C), Momand Ebadullah, Premjit Singh

Bowlers: Sher Miran (VC), Atif Shams, Yogakumararaja Kumaresan

LCO vs FGB live: LCO vs FGB match prediction

As per our LCO vs FGB match prediction, LCO will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The LCO vs FGB Dream11 prediction, top picks and LCO vs FGB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LCO vs FGB match prediction and LCO vs FGB Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

