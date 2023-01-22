'Learn From India How To Dominate At Home': Ex-PCB Chief's Advice To Babar And Co

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja's tussle with his board has increased a lot from the day he was fired. Ramiz has been constantly attacking PCB after he has been fired from his position. The fresh attack that he has done towards PCB is that he has advised the Babar Azam lead side to learn from India.

Ramiz Raja's advice came soon after Team India thrashed New Zealand in the second One Day International in Raipur on Saturday. Team India have taken an unassailable lead in the three match series.

'something to learn for other sub-continent teams, including Pakistan'

Speaking on his YouTube channel Ramiz said, "It's tough to beat India in India. This is something to learn for other sub-continent teams, including Pakistan. It's because Pakistan have enough potential, but the home performance in terms of results or series wins is not as consistent as Team India. This is an important milestone for India in the World Cup year."

Pakistan has not performed well off late and has been amongst the trolls. Pakistan lost to big teams like Australia, England and New Zealand in their home den and also Babar Azam's captaincy is also under the radar as he has not been able to provide results.

With Pakistan losing to New Zealand at their home Team India thrashed the same New Zealand side in the first two ODI's of the three match series at their home. The first One Day played in Hyderabad was a Shubman Gill special after New Zealand lost to India by 12 runs after the dominant Indian batting show.

The second One Day saw a ruthless Indian bowling performance where the Kiwis were bundled for a mere 108. The Indian bowlers at one point reduced New Zealand to 15/5. The Indian batters didn't find any difficulty in chasing the target as they won the match and the series.

Ramiz's tussle with PCB continues

This is not the first time that Ramiz has attacked PCB or the Pakistan Cricket Team. Ramiz's tussle with the PCB began after he was fired from his position. The former PCB chief was removed from his position after Pakistan's poor show against Australia and England at home. Ramiz then alleged to PCB that he was not even allowed to take his belongings along with him.

Ramiz has also criticised PCB over their stand on hosting the 2023 Asia Cup and has compared PCB to be BCCI's servant. The 2023 Asia Cup was proposed to be held in Pakistan but Asian Cricket Council chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has changed the host from Pakistan to a neutral country as Team India won't travel to Pakistan due to security threat.

India will host the 2023 ODI world cup and they have an awesome home record in One Day Internationals at home. India have beaten big teams like Australia, New Zealand and England recently at home.