IPL 2020: 'Learning How To Keep Opposition Confused From Likes Of Pollard,' Says Kishan

Amid the ongoing Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai's batsman Ishan Kishan on Saturday said that he is learning from the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya on how to keep rotating the strike in order to keep the opposition confused. Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan broke into the defending Dream11 IPL champions' playing XI against Bangalore and made full use of the opportunity as he smashed a brilliant 58-ball 99 to almost take his team over the line.

Speaking to ANI during a virtual press conference, Kishan said that he has been working with the likes of Pollard and Hardik Pandya for the last three years, adding that he understood the importance of rotating the strike.

"I think I have been working with the likes of Pollard and Hardik Pandya for the last three years, and I know how they plan the game, it is just not about power hitting, it is also about how they take the game to the last over, how they put pressure on the bowlers and how they rotate the strike. So this is something, I am really learning how to rotate the strike and keep the opposition confused. You have to know about your next move, you just cannot go out there and start hitting," said Kishan.

Kishan further apprised about the team meetings and said that he worked on his gameplay in the offside region as he realised that opposition teams found out about his slight weakness in hitting the shots through the covers.

"I think I was not good at playing shots through cover and all, but I have worked on it during the offseason. Teams have meetings before the match and they discuss as to what weak spots of every player are. It is important for us to go practice about that in the offseason," Kishan said.

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens wonder if Sachin is 3rd umpire in Bangalore vs Rajasthan

Kishan's heroics against Bangalore

While chasing a gigantic total of 201, Mumbai were down and out from the game after their top order collapsed leaving them reeling at 78/4 after 11.2 overs. However, Ishan Kishan along with Kieron Pollard kept Mumbai in the game by keeping the scoreboard ticking. With 80 runs required off the final four overs, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard started taking the Bangalore bowlers to the cleaners by smashing them all over the park.

Ishan Kishan was on his way to a blistering ton by the time the final over of the innings came about. With five runs required off two balls, Ishan Kishan went for a maximum only to hole out at deep mid-wicket unfortunately on the dreaded score of 99, thus bringing an end to a sensational innings. The dismissal made Ishan Kishan the third batsman after Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw to be dismissed on 99 in the history of the Dream11 IPL.

READ: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh's Chennai future over? Duo removed from team's website

READ: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 16 Delhi vs Kolkata pitch report and weather forecast for Sharjah

(with inputs from ANI)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.