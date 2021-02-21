'Leave Harry & Meghan Alone!': Kevin Pietersen Roars That Couple 'owes Nothing To Media'

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen welcomed the decision of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as working members of The Royal Family and said they are free to choose however they want to live their life.

Asking media persons and people of the United Kingdom to 'leave the couple alone', Pietersen said, "Let them live their life the way they want to. Their life, their choice. They owe all keyboard gangsters and media NOTHING!"

The former England skipper hoped that Harry and Meghan welcome their second child into the world successfully.

LEAVE Harry and Megan alone FFS!



Let them live their life the way they want to.

Their life, their choice.

They owe all keyboard gangsters and media NOTHING!



I hope they’re happy and welcome their 2nd child into the world successfully! 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 20, 2021

READ | Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pregnant With Their Second Child

Harry and Meghan to lose all honorary titles

Harry and Meghan officially quit the royal duties in March 2020 and moved to California along with their son Archie. The couple confirmed that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family, thus losing all their honourary titles and patronages.

According to a press release, all military titles and Royal patronages of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will be returned to Queen Elizabeth II before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

READ | Prince Harry Accepts Apology, Wins 'significant Damages' In UK Libel Suit

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Harry and Meghan met on a blind date, arranged by a mutual friend, and tied the knot in May 2018. A year later, the royal couple welcomed their first baby Archie, who will turn 2 on May 6. Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child, after suffering a miscarriage in July last year.

READ | Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Lose All Honorary Titles, Confirms Buckingham Palace

READ | PM Modi Responds To Kevin Pietersen After Cricketer Hails India's Fight Against COVID-19

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.