LEG XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Match Preview

Legends XI (LEG XI) will go up against Chargers XI (CHA XI) in the upcoming match of Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 9:30 am IST. The game will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram. Here's a look at our LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction, probable LEG XI vs CHA XI playing 11 and LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.

LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 preview

This would be an important match for Legends XI as they are currently at the basement spot (sixth) of the Andhra T20 League with zero points. I Karthik Raman and team have played five matches so far in the tournament and have lost all of them. Chargers XI, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the charts with two wins and three losses.

LEG XI vs CHA XI live: LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, October 30, 2020

Time: 9:30 am IST

Venue: Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram

LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team, squad list

LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Legends XI squad

B. Siva Charan Singh, Battula Sai Vignesh, Ch Jogesh, G Manish, G S Asish Reddy, H Shivraj, Hari Sankar Reddy, I Karthik Raman, Jayavardhan, K. Karan Shinde, Karthik Apt 2, KN Prudhvi Raj, M Anjaneyulu, Maheep Kumar, Noor Bash, Raj Kullayappa, S. Charan Sai Teja, SK Ismail, Swaroo

LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Chargers XI squad

A Brahma Teja, B Ayyappa, B Sumanth, B Vinay Kumar, B Yoganandha, Ch. Siddhardha, K Dheeraj Lakshman, K S Bharat, K. Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP. Sai Rahul, N.Madhav, Pramod, Pyla Avinash, Sk. Rasheed, Y Sandeep

LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team, top picks

Legends XI: I Karthik Raman, Sai Teja, K. Karan Shinde

Chargers XI: Sk. Rasheed, KP. Sai Rahul, B Ayyappa

LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: KS Bharat

Batsmen: G Jayavardhan, Pyla Avinash, K. Karan Shinde, Sk. Rasheed

All-Rounders: Sai Teja, KP. Sai Rahul, K. Nitish Kumar Reddy

Bowlers: I Karthik Raman, B Ayyappa, Ch. Siddhardha

LEG XI vs CHA XI live: LEG XI vs CHA XI match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction is that Chargers XI will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LEG XI vs CHA XI match prediction and LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team and LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

