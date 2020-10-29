LEG XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Legends XI (LEG XI) will go up against Chargers XI (CHA XI) in the upcoming match of Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 9:30 am IST. The game will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram. Here's a look at our LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction, probable LEG XI vs CHA XI playing 11 and LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.
This would be an important match for Legends XI as they are currently at the basement spot (sixth) of the Andhra T20 League with zero points. I Karthik Raman and team have played five matches so far in the tournament and have lost all of them. Chargers XI, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the charts with two wins and three losses.
Also Read l TN XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Andhra T20 League game preview
B. Siva Charan Singh, Battula Sai Vignesh, Ch Jogesh, G Manish, G S Asish Reddy, H Shivraj, Hari Sankar Reddy, I Karthik Raman, Jayavardhan, K. Karan Shinde, Karthik Apt 2, KN Prudhvi Raj, M Anjaneyulu, Maheep Kumar, Noor Bash, Raj Kullayappa, S. Charan Sai Teja, SK Ismail, Swaroo
A Brahma Teja, B Ayyappa, B Sumanth, B Vinay Kumar, B Yoganandha, Ch. Siddhardha, K Dheeraj Lakshman, K S Bharat, K. Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP. Sai Rahul, N.Madhav, Pramod, Pyla Avinash, Sk. Rasheed, Y Sandeep
Also Read l Andhra T20 League TN XI vs KIN XI live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview
Also Read l WAR XI Vs LEG XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Andhra T20 League live
Considering the recent run of form, our LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction is that Chargers XI will come out on top in this contest.
Match 02: Chargers XI vs Legends XI— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 22, 2020
Legends XI won the toss and elected to field.#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket pic.twitter.com/4Icyd1VyDx
Note: The LEG XI vs CHA XI match prediction and LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team and LEG XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l Andhra T20 League WAR XI vs LEG XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Kohli expects Bangalore's must-win clash vs Delhi to be a 'Cracker of a game'
12 mins ago
LIVE IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad overcome Bangalore comprehensively by 5 wickets
5 hours ago
Rohit is getting better and will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard
56 mins ago
Andhra T20 League CHA XI vs CPN XI live streaming in India, pitch, weather report, preview
2 hours ago
CHA XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks Andhra T20 League preview
2 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli sent packing by Sandeep Sharma for 7th time in IPL history
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points