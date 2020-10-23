LEG XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Legends XI and Kings XI will feature in the fourth league match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. The LEG XI vs KIN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the LEG XI vs KIN XI match prediction and the LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.
All set to Go #KarbonnAndhraT20 pic.twitter.com/6pwsnOGIrt— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 22, 2020
Both the teams have not had an ideal start to their Andhra T20 League campaign after ending up on the losing end in their respective opening matches. Legends XI and Kings XI are both currently placed at the bottom of the table and will look to claim their maiden victory to get off the mark on the points table. A thrilling duel between the two sides is on the cards on Friday that is set to provide thorough entertainment to the fans of the competition.
ALSO READ | 2 Zimbabwe Cricketers Positive For Virus
ALSO READ | Andhra T20 League LEG XI Vs KIN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report
ALSO READ | Shane Warne's Son Jackson's Shocking Diet That Gave Him Ripped Body At The Age Of 21
Wicket-keepers: B. Singh
Batsmen: G. Jayawardhane, C. Gnaneshwar, M. Kumar
All-rounders: N. Reddy (captain), P. Tapaswi, G. Reddy (vice-captain), G. Manish
Bowlers: M. Reddy, I. Raman, K. Rao
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Manish Pandey Wants The Top 3 To Deliver After Anchoring Hyderabad's Chase
As per our LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, LEG XI will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL: Hyderabad give perfect reply to Rajasthan's 'biryani jibe' on social media
28 mins ago
Andhra T20 League LEG XI vs KIN XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report
32 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs GCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
44 mins ago
Shane Warne's son Jackson's shocking diet that gave him ripped body at the age of 21
46 mins ago
MBCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
56 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly lauds Chris Gayle's IPL comeback; says being sidelined 'pinched him'
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points