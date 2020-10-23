LEG XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Legends XI and Kings XI will feature in the fourth league match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. The LEG XI vs KIN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the LEG XI vs KIN XI match prediction and the LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.

All set to Go #KarbonnAndhraT20 pic.twitter.com/6pwsnOGIrt — The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 22, 2020

LEG XI vs KIN XI live: LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have not had an ideal start to their Andhra T20 League campaign after ending up on the losing end in their respective opening matches. Legends XI and Kings XI are both currently placed at the bottom of the table and will look to claim their maiden victory to get off the mark on the points table. A thrilling duel between the two sides is on the cards on Friday that is set to provide thorough entertainment to the fans of the competition.

ALSO READ | 2 Zimbabwe Cricketers Positive For Virus

LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LEG XI vs KIN XI dream11 team

LEG XI vs KIN XI playing 11 prediction: LEG XI squad for LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu

ALSO READ | Andhra T20 League LEG XI Vs KIN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

LEG XI vs KIN XI playing 11 prediction: KIN XI squad for LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne's Son Jackson's Shocking Diet That Gave Him Ripped Body At The Age Of 21

LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for LEG XI vs KIN XI dream11 team

N. Reddy

P. Tapaswi

G. Reddy

M. Reddy

LEG XI vs KIN XI match prediction: LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: B. Singh

Batsmen: G. Jayawardhane, C. Gnaneshwar, M. Kumar

All-rounders: N. Reddy (captain), P. Tapaswi, G. Reddy (vice-captain), G. Manish

Bowlers: M. Reddy, I. Raman, K. Rao

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Manish Pandey Wants The Top 3 To Deliver After Anchoring Hyderabad's Chase

LEG XI vs KIN XI live: LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

As per our LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, LEG XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, LEG XI vs KIN XI top picks and LEG XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEG XI vs KIN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Andhra Cricket Association

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.