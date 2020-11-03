LEG XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Legends XI and Titans XI will battle it out in the 27th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, November 4. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. LEG XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our LEG XI vs TN XI match prediction and LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.
Legends XI have had a dismal run in the Andhra T20 League with only a single win in eight matches. Titans XI on the other hand have been the team to beat this season. With only a single defeat, the team have impressed one and all with their consistent performances. The last time these two teams clashed in the league, Legends XI were bundled out for a paltry score of 117. Titans XI chased the target comfortably with seven wickets to spare.
Andhra Cricket Association (A.C.A) is all set to host the #KarbonnAndhraT20 from October 22nd to November 8th 2020. Introducing the Six Participating teams which are Champions-XI, Chargers-XI, Kings-XI, LEGENDS XI, Titans-XI and WARRIORS XI. pic.twitter.com/lliRFBXySp— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020
Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu
KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan
Wicket-keepers: S Tarun
Batsmen: L Mohan (vice-captain), C Kumar, K Karanshinde
All-rounders: G Reddy, S Khan, Girinath Reddy (captain), G Manish
Bowlers: I Raman, M Reddy, C Stephen
As per our LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.
