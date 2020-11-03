LEG XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Legends XI and Titans XI will battle it out in the 27th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, November 4. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. LEG XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our LEG XI vs TN XI match prediction and LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.

LEG XI vs TN XI live: LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Legends XI have had a dismal run in the Andhra T20 League with only a single win in eight matches. Titans XI on the other hand have been the team to beat this season. With only a single defeat, the team have impressed one and all with their consistent performances. The last time these two teams clashed in the league, Legends XI were bundled out for a paltry score of 117. Titans XI chased the target comfortably with seven wickets to spare.

Andhra Cricket Association (A.C.A) is all set to host the #KarbonnAndhraT20 from October 22nd to November 8th 2020. Introducing the Six Participating teams which are Champions-XI, Chargers-XI, Kings-XI, LEGENDS XI, Titans-XI and WARRIORS XI. pic.twitter.com/lliRFBXySp — The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020

LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

LEG XI squad for LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu

TIN XI squad for LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan

LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

L Mohan

Girinath Reddy

K Karanshinde

I Raman

LEG XI vs TN XI match prediction: LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S Tarun

Batsmen: L Mohan (vice-captain), C Kumar, K Karanshinde

All-rounders: G Reddy, S Khan, Girinath Reddy (captain), G Manish

Bowlers: I Raman, M Reddy, C Stephen

LEG XI vs TN XI live: LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction

As per our LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and LEG XI vs TN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEG XI vs TN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

