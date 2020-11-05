LEG XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

The two teams, Legends XI and Warriors XI, will feature in the final group stage match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. The LEG XI vs WAR XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the LEG XI vs WAR XI match prediction and the LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team.

LEG XI vs WAR XI live: LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The match is of utmost importance, not just for the participating teams, but also for Chargers XI. The result of this contest will determine which will be the fourth team to make the cut for the semi-finals of the league. Legends XI also stand a chance of making it to the top four. Warriors XI, who are placed at the fifth spot, will jump a place in the standing if they pull off a victory. If Legends XI trump their opponents, it will be Warriors XI or Legends XI who will move to the knockout stage depending on the margin of the win.

ALSO READ | Dhawal Kulkarni Net Worth, IPL Salary Over The Years, Career Stats And Personal Life

LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

LEG XI vs WAR XI playing 11 prediction: LEG XI squad for LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction

Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Reveals Favourite Cricketer When He Was 18 And It Was NOT Sachin Tendulkar

LEG XI vs WAR XI playing 11 prediction: WAR XI squad for LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction

R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Birthday: Star Batter Creates Another Unthinkable Dream11 IPL Season Record

LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

G Reddy

I Raman

P Kumar

P Saran-Teja

LEG XI vs WAR XI match prediction: LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: P Saran-Teja, K Raj

Batsmen: M Sriram, K Karanshinde, P Manyala

All-rounders: G Reddy (captain), P Kumar (vice-captain), M Rafi

Bowlers: I Raman, P Tejaswi, M Reddy

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Vs Sandeep Sharma: Indian Pace Duo Shares Remarkable Record In Dream11 IPL

LEG XI vs WAR XI live: LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction

As per our LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, WAR XI will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEG XI vs WAR XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.