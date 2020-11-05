LEG XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The two teams, Legends XI and Warriors XI, will feature in the final group stage match of the Andhra T20 League on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. The LEG XI vs WAR XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the LEG XI vs WAR XI match prediction and the LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team.
Day 15: Karbonn Andhra T20#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers #domesticcricket #ranjiplayers pic.twitter.com/WLQjWJQS8Z— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) November 5, 2020
The match is of utmost importance, not just for the participating teams, but also for Chargers XI. The result of this contest will determine which will be the fourth team to make the cut for the semi-finals of the league. Legends XI also stand a chance of making it to the top four. Warriors XI, who are placed at the fifth spot, will jump a place in the standing if they pull off a victory. If Legends XI trump their opponents, it will be Warriors XI or Legends XI who will move to the knockout stage depending on the margin of the win.
Points Table#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers #domesticcricket #ranjiplayers #andhracricketteam pic.twitter.com/9MKBKJndPC— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) November 5, 2020
Maheep Kumar, M Raju Kulayappa, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, K Karanshinde, B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, Sk Noor Basha, S Charan Sai Teja, G Jayawardhane, G Manish, I Kartik Raman, M Harishanker Reddy, V Venu
R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.
Wicket-keepers: P Saran-Teja, K Raj
Batsmen: M Sriram, K Karanshinde, P Manyala
All-rounders: G Reddy (captain), P Kumar (vice-captain), M Rafi
Bowlers: I Raman, P Tejaswi, M Reddy
As per our LEG XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, WAR XI will be the favorites to win the match.
