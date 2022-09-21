'Legend Of Stand-up Comedy': Dhawan, Raina Offer Condolences On Raju Srivastava's Demise

Renowned stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022 in the national capital at the age of 58. Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a cardiac arrest on August 10. The development was confirmed by Raju’s brother Dipoo Srivastava, who told PTI that the stand-up comedian fought for his life for over 40 days at the hospital.

Raju Srivastava passes away: Cricket fraternity offer condolences

While the internet was flooded with reactions to Raju’s unfortunate demise, notable personalities from the Indian cricket community also expressed their condolences. Team India veteran Shikhar Dhawan and former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to their respective Twitter handles to shed their thoughts about the unfortunate news. The cricketers offered condolences to his family and his admirers.

Dhawan revealed that he is saddened by the tragic news of Srivastav’s passing away. “Saddened to hear the tragic news of Raju Srivastav’s demise. May God bless his soul. You will be in our hearts forever. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the 36-year-old said.

In the meantime, Raina tweeted saying, “Extremely saddened to hear the demise of the legend of stand up comedy #RajuSrivastava You made the entire nation smile. Deepest Condolences to family & friends. Om Shanti”.

'A genuine comedian who made people laugh': Virender Sehwag

Meanwhile, Indian cricket stalwart Virender Sehwag also put forward his thoughts and said, "Om Shanti, Raju Bhai. A genuine comedian who made people laugh with clean humour and sharp observation. Condolences to his family and fans".

Harbhajan Singh also offered his condolences to Raju Srivastava's family.

A look at Raju Srivastav's career

Born on December 25, 1973, Raju grew up in a middle-class family in Unnao, Kanpur and was fond of comedy since childhood. He moved to Mumbai in the 1980s with the dream of making a career in stand-up comedy, which was not a favorable profession back then. He then drove an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai to manage his livelihood and later received small roles in movies.

After landing cameo roles in popular films like Tezaab (1988), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), and Baazigar (1993), Srivastava got his first break as a stand-up comedian in 1994. He featured in Doordarshan’s 'Tea Time Manoranjan' show, before playing the role of Dhurandhar Singh in the Mukesh Khanna-starrer fiction show, ‘Shaktiman’.

He is most remembered for his remarkable performance in the 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005, where he played popular stage characters like Gajodhar bhaiya and Manodhar. Raju joined politics in 2014 for the Samajwadi Party and was fielded in the Lok Sabha elections from Kanpur. However, he returned the SP ticket soon after and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the same month.