Legendary West Indies Batter Viv Richards Names Favourite To Win ODI World Cup In India

The ODI World Cup has once again returned to India after a gap of 12 years and will start from October 5, 2023. England and New Zealand will take on each other in the opening match of the tournament, which will also be a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup final. The Three Lions, being the defending champions of the tournament, are once again favourites to defend their title.

The last three editions of the ODI World Cup have been won by the host countries

India is the current host of the ODI World Cup

Team India will begin their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8

Vivian Richards picks up his favourite team to win ODI World Cup 2023

Former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, while speaking to ICC, has predicted Team India as the favourites to win the 2023 ODI World Cup. Richards also stated that he has a profound affiliation with the country. Vivian Richards said:

I fancy India, I have got a deep affiliation with India, that particular country in itself. I made my debut in India and I have a lot of sentimental reasons about that part of the world. So I will back India to do well, they have massive support you can never forget that when you have massive support, it can be seriously encouraging.

Asia Cup 2023 helps Team India find the right team balance for ODI World Cup

The Indian cricket team is currently playing in the Asia Cup 2023 and will play in the finals of the tournament against Sri Lanka on September 17. The Men in Blue are close to solving their problems in the Asian tournament and have a good team balance for the ODI World Cup.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will also get the added home advantage when they head into the ODI World Cup. Team India will aim to repeat the 2011 ODI World Cup heroics and also end their 10-year-old drought of ICC titles. The 2023 edition of the 50-over World Cup can be the last of senior players, like skipper Rohit and batter Virat Kohli.