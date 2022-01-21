Legends League Cricket 2022: How To Watch Asia Lions Vs World Giants LIVE In India?

In a remarkable development concerning cricket enthusiasts, the Legends League Cricket (LLC 2022) began on Thursday as the Asia Lions took on the India Maharajas. On Friday, in the LLC 2022, the Asia Lions will take on the World Giants. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST on January 21, 2022, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman. The Lions will look to bounce back from their defeat against the Maharajas after a good batting display but a very flawed bowling display. On the other hand, the World Giants will want to get off to a good start in this edition of the Legends League Cricket.

The Lions' bright spark in the bowling lineup was Shoaib Akhtar as he grabbed a wicket and did not concede too many runs. However, the rest of them will look to improve their performances in their match against the Giants. Take a look at the live streaming details for the Legends League Cricket as well as how to watch the Asia Lions vs World Giants match live on television in India.

How to watch Legends League Cricket's Asia vs World Giants match live in India?

For cricket enthusiasts who want to catch the legends T20 cricket league 2021 live telecast, they can head to the Sony Sports Network. They can watch the match live on TV on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels. The match is set to broadcast on the Sony LIV app and website for live streaming as well. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST on January 21, 2022, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman.

Asia Lions vs World Giants Full Squads

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan. Chaminda Vaas, Misbah ul Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Umar Gul. Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf, Nuwan Kulasekara, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Azhar Mahmood.

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes. Brett Lee, Daren Sammy (captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir. Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor. Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah.

Image: AP